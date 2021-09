.@NLRPD confirm two people were shot in this car. Police say the driver is dead and another person was taken to the hospital. They are in serious condition but are stable. NLRPD says there was a third passenger and they were not injured. https://t.co/dAwwKuj2hC pic.twitter.com/HmbmnnKpvD

— Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) September 21, 2021