Arkansas Children’s Hospital today announced an increase in its base pay — what it calls a “living wage” — to $15 an hour, which will produce pay increases for 500 workers.

The announcement:

Arkansas Children’s has raised its living wage to $15 an hour leaders announced on Wednesday.

The decision invests in the Arkansas Children’s team and applies to any employee across the system, including those contracted through food service and environmental services. More than 500 team members will see their paychecks impacted by the change.

“One way we continue investing in our people is by ensuring wages reflect the true costs of living so that our employees can earn what they need to support themselves and their families,” Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer Crystal Kohanke, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP wrote in a memo to team members.

A living wage is different from the minimum wage. The minimum wage is the base wage set by local, state and federal government. The current minimum wage in Arkansas is $11 per hour. A living wage represents the hourly amount a worker needs to afford basic living expenses and reflects the local living standards and needs for workers and their families.

The change to $15 an hour was approved by Arkansas Children’s board of directors, who have prioritized ensuring all employees earn a living wage. In 2019, Arkansas Children’s raised its living wage from $10.10 per hour to $14 an hour.

“We believe a living wage is essential. At Arkansas Children’s, we want every team member to feel fully supported and fully prepared to help care for sick and injured children,” said Arkansas Children’s President and CEO Marcy Doderer, FACHE. “This latest living wage enhancement is part of our ongoing commitment to the team.”