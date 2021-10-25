Nov. 2 is a pivotal day in the history of public schools in Little Rock. We may never again have the opportunity to build, expand and renovate so many schools, without raising taxes. So, for goodness sake, go vote YES!

So many people, organizations and neighborhoods that have been diametrically opposed in the past are coming together to support this millage extension. Unity is contagious and is spreading to all corners of the city. This best testimony to this point is that all school board members voted for it, and all city board members unanimously approved a resolution to endorse the effort.

Look at this impressive project list:

McClellan – Brand-new school, conversion to a K-8, replacing Cloverdale (the renderings of this project are amazing)

West Little Rock High School – Brand-new 1,200 seat school

Central – New fieldhouse and state-of-the-art auditorium

Parkview – World-class performing arts center and classroom science upgrades

New Roofs – Jefferson, Baseline, Dunbar, Metro, Henderson, Washington, Romine, MLK, Fulbright and Geyer Springs.

LED Light Upgrades – All schools and stadiums

Window Replacements – Dunbar, Central and others

Classroom expansions to remove portables across the district

Flooring replacements, paint, HVAC, playgrounds, landscaping across the district

One of my three children was part of the inaugural kindergarten class at Don Roberts Elementary in 2010. Our family, along with many others, became involved in the secondary school Initiative that flooded the district with emails and calls imploring them to purchase the former Leisure Arts building in 2016. After receiving state approval, Pinnacle View Middle School became a reality. These schools have created a diverse community that didn’t exist 20 years ago out west. It takes a village to raise a child, and we now have that village that public schools created.

So, am I excited about West High School? Absolutely! Is that all I’m excited about? Absolutely not. All these projects are vital. They represent meeting the needs of the entire city, and each community within it.

The population of the three zip codes in the northwest section of the city is nearly the size of Conway. As Little Rock has expanded westward and grown its tax base, the need for infrastructure has naturally surfaced, but not without opposition.

To complicate the situation, this area of town is divided between two school districts. The lines between Little Rock School District and Pulaski County Special School District are bizarre and divide neighbors on any given street. Thankfully, PCSSD has a millage election on the same day! A vote to refinance its bonds will build a two-story expansion at Robinson High and grow Baker Elementary to serve 700 students (both schools are within the city limits). PCSSD has other great projects on its list as well for Maumelle and Mills, among others. If you don’t know what district you live in … that’s understandable, just show up and vote YES.

Early voting starts Oct.26. To find your nearest polling location check out the voting guide on lrsdnext.org. Typically, voter turnout for special elections is very low. This time, that cannot be the case. There is too much at stake. Go vote YES today for the future of education.

Mac Bell is co-chair of the campaign committee to extend the LRSD millage.