Though the state continues to add hundreds of COVID-19 cases and more deaths, the number sick enough for hospitalization continues a downward trend. Vaccinations help, maybe?

Current hospitalizations: 293 (down from 308 yesterday).

Total Covid patients in ICU: 123 (down from 133)

Total Covid patients on vents: 71 (down from 79)

Other daily numbers:

Total cases: 515,524, meaning an increase of 557 new cases.

Active cases: 4,565, an increase of 86.

Deaths: 20 more for a total of 8,472.

Vaccinations: About 9,100 more.