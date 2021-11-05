Though the state continues to add hundreds of COVID-19 cases and more deaths, the number sick enough for hospitalization continues a downward trend. Vaccinations help, maybe?
Current hospitalizations: 293 (down from 308 yesterday).
Advertisement
Total Covid patients in ICU: 123 (down from 133)
Total Covid patients on vents: 71 (down from 79)
Advertisement
Other daily numbers:
Total cases: 515,524, meaning an increase of 557 new cases.
Advertisement
Active cases: 4,565, an increase of 86.
Deaths: 20 more for a total of 8,472.
Vaccinations: About 9,100 more.