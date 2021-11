On this week’s podcast, Max Brantley and Lindsey Millar talk about the latest political news, including Attorney General Leslie Rutledge bowing out of the governor’s race and the state’s congressional delegation opposing the bipartisan infrastructure bill. They also talk about recently released reports that confirm that the Arkansas Department of Transportation failed in all sorts of way in relation to the cracked I-40 bridge and a likely final decision on the Pope County casino.

Advertisement

Subscribe via iTunes or listen on Spotify.