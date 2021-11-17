In Yellville, Arkansas, unvaccinated workers tested positive and infected 25 elderly nursing home residents this week. 17 workers tested positive. #arnewshttps://t.co/YvuG0J2bkI https://t.co/bXwXaHleyz — Julee Jaeger 😷💉 (@dunekacke) November 17, 2021

And meanwhile, wingnuts like Sens. Bob Ballinger and Trent Garner are ranting and raving because UAMS, the state’s premier and largest health institution, intends to prepare for a federal vaccination rule by requiring all employees to be vaccinated by early January. It’s good for employees’ health. It’s good for patients’ health. It’s good for continuing the flow of hundreds of millions in federal Medicare and Medicaid money, without which UAMS would have to virtually shut down. People would die. So that Ballinger and Garner and their ilk could prove some point about freedumb.