The virus toll rises. Today’s numbers:

Total cases: 536,368, 918 more than yesterday.

Advertisement

Active cases: 7,967, a jump of 425 from yesterday.

Deaths: 8,810, an increase of 14.

Advertisement

Hospitalized: 460, up from 440 yesterday, with 192 in ICU (up from 177) and 95 (up from 80) on ventilators.

Vaccinations: About 13,700 more doses, in keeping with recent experience.

Advertisement

Speaking of trends, here’s today’s update from the Health Department on emergency department visits for people with flu symptoms and COVID symptoms.