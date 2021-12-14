Oven & Tap co-owner Mollie Mullis denied to KNWA that Wise asked about the restaurant’s tipping policy in advance. Through a spokesperson, the owners told The Post that the restaurant normally takes a cut of servers’ credit card tips to divvy among other employees, but servers get to keep cash tips in their entirety. For large parties, the restaurant decides how to handle tips on a case-by-case basis.

The restaurant said the servers were allowed to keep the cash tip and that it also paid $7,000 to others on the staff who worked that night.

Brandt’s lawyer says she was told when she was fired Dec. 7 that it was for speaking publicly about how the tip was distributed. He also said the restaurant’s lawyer had written a cease-and-desist letter saying the restaurant had been defamed for treating employees poorly.

A GoFundMe campaign raised $8,700 for Brandt and she has a job at another restaurant.

The owners talked to KNWA and defended the restaurant policy.

Grant Wise hoped for a happy outcome from the tip gesture, as his Instagram page indicates.