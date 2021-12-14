National media is having a field day reporting on the firing of Ryan Brandt, a server at Oven and Tap in Bentonville, for not following restaurant policy when a dining club gave her a $4,400 tip — $100 for each person in the party she served plus other donations.
A Washington Post account today is here.
The money was to be split between Brandt and the other servers who waited on [Grant] Wise’s party. But what was supposed to be a kind, life-boosting gesture after the Dec. 2 dinner has devolved into a nightmare for Brandt and a public relations firestorm for Oven & Tap, the Bentonville, Ark., restaurant where she worked for 3½ years. Twelve days later, Brandt is no longer an employee there, and her former workplace has been forced to defend itself after firing her.
Wise says he called ahead to be sure the plan to give big tips to servers wouldn’t violate restaurant policy.
After getting the tip, however, Brandt said her manager told her that she and the other servers who worked the party couldn’t keep all of it. Instead, they would have to split it among the bartenders, cooks and food runners, something that had never happened before, Brandt said. Normally, 7 percent of a server’s food-and-beverage sales at Oven & Tap are automatically deducted from their paychecks to pay those people, while tips are left untouched, her lawyer, Bill Horton, told The Washington Post.
Still, Brandt turned over the tip, Horton said. Then, she reached out to Wise to thank him for his generosity while explaining she hadn’t gotten to keep the full tip. Dissatisfied with that, Wise went to the owners to ask that they return the money, saying he and his fellow diners intended to only tip the servers who’d waited on them. Horton said Wise then gave Brandt and the other servers the money directly. Brandt walked away with $2,200, according to the restaurant.
Oven & Tap co-owner Mollie Mullis denied to KNWA that Wise asked about the restaurant’s tipping policy in advance. Through a spokesperson, the owners told The Post that the restaurant normally takes a cut of servers’ credit card tips to divvy among other employees, but servers get to keep cash tips in their entirety. For large parties, the restaurant decides how to handle tips on a case-by-case basis.
The restaurant said the servers were allowed to keep the cash tip and that it also paid $7,000 to others on the staff who worked that night.
Brandt’s lawyer says she was told when she was fired Dec. 7 that it was for speaking publicly about how the tip was distributed. He also said the restaurant’s lawyer had written a cease-and-desist letter saying the restaurant had been defamed for treating employees poorly.
A GoFundMe campaign raised $8,700 for Brandt and she has a job at another restaurant.
The owners talked to KNWA and defended the restaurant policy.
Grant Wise hoped for a happy outcome from the tip gesture, as his Instagram page indicates.