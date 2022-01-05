State Rep. Monte Hodges, a Blytheville Democrat, will officially begin his campaign for 1st District Congress with announcements today in Blytheville, West Memphis and Jonesboro. He plans other appearances in the district through next week.

His focus:

…empowering voters and protecting voting rights, investing in the Delta and rebuilding crumbling infrastructure, representing farmers caught in costly trade wars, and transforming a flawed criminal justice system.

Infrastructure? Incumbent Republican Rep. Rick Crawford has opposed President Biden’s infrastructure plans. The poster child for this effort is the I-40 bridge between Arkansas and Memphis, closed for months for repairs to damaged beams.

Voting rights? Under attack by Republicans here and nationally.

Democracy? No, Hodges didn’t mention this specifically, but he could have easily. Seditionist Crawford is among the Republicans who tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election and install Trump as U.S. dictator.

Crawford faces Republican state Rep. Brandt Smith, an extraterrestrial Republican, in the primary.