Why is the year 2029 important in a story about Heber Springs photographer Mike Disfarmer? That’s the year, according to a petition filed to the Cleburne County Circuit Court by Disfarmer’s great-great-nephew Fred Stewart in 2021, that the state can no longer enforce Disfarmer’s heirs’ rights to parts of his estate — 70 years after Disfarmer’s death. But until federal copyright law closes that 70-year window of debate on the matter, Stewart’s petition argues, ownership of elements of Disfarmer’s work continue to remain open to the state’s heirship determination — which, presumably, could rule that Disfarmer’s work belongs to his decendants. Judge Holly Meyer signed a letter on May 12 allowing claims to ownership from descendants to proceed, and has now, the Democrat Gazette reports, signed an order from Stewart’s attorney Grant Fortson reopening the Disfarmer estate to determine “whether undistributed Estate assets exist in the form of negatives and copyrights, asserting any such rights of the Estate as authorized by state and federal law, and distributing any such assets to the heirs of the Decedent.”

Heirship matters aren’t as straightforward when, like Disfarmer, you die having left behind no spouse, no children and no will. In the years since Disfarmer’s death in 1959, thousands of glass-plate negatives of Disfarmer’s work changed hands in some circuitous ways, and for astonishingly little cash — first, to a man named John Allbright who would later become the mayor of Heber Springs, then to Peter Miller, the billboard-famous Little Rock personal-injury lawyer who in 1977 donated “about 3,000 negatives to the Arkansas Arts Center Foundation, which is now the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation,” the democrat Gazette stated. In a labyrinthian story published in the New Yorker in 2021, Miller “dismissed the notion that he’d profited significantly from sales of Disfarmer prints. Any checks that he did receive, he told me, would have been split between the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation and members of the Group, which has often included as many as seventy people. “Each person gets eight bucks, you know?” Miller told me, a bit impatiently. “I don’t want you to imply that I made a bunch of money from the pictures, which I did not.” (Representatives for the foundation told me that, to the best of their knowledge, it has never received revenue from private sales of Disfarmer prints, and that any earnings from the negatives are “negligible” compared with the cost of preserving them.)”

These days, the work of Disfarmer is so coveted in the art world that it’s spurred what the New Yorker in 2021 described as a sort of art bounty hunt, with New York collectors clamoring to discover and purchase the eccentric (and prolific) photographer’s work wherever they could find it.

Another New York collector, Steven Kasher, heard about the bounty and began competing with Mattis, in what the Times called a “hush-hush entrepreneurial race to the finish.” Rhonda and Jamie Heaver, a married couple from Heber Springs who bought photos for Mattis—and, later, behind Mattis’s back, for Kasher—estimated that in a year’s time they made several hundred thousand dollars, more money than they had ever seen before or have since. Ellen Hobgood, the gallerist in Heber Springs, recalled a “feeding frenzy” among locals eager to cash in. One day, she told me, an elderly woman stopped by her store seeking advice about how to protect her Disfarmers: “She said, ‘I have relatives coming in and stealing them out of my photo albums, and I want them for my great-niece.’ ” Glenda Holden, who grew up around Heber Springs, said that she was devastated when her mother sold off the family’s entire collection of Disfarmers. “I said, ‘Mom! Why would you do that?’ ” Holden told me. She recalls that her mother, who has since died, replied, “Well, they made me copies. And they paid me. So why not?” Unlike Disfarmer’s negatives, the original photographs have clear chains of custody. The customers who bought them from Disfarmer became their rightful owners, and the New York collectors who bought them from those customers’ heirs did so legally. In a book of Mattis’s Disfarmer images—which includes an astonishing portrait of Holden’s great-aunt Mary Stone Bullard, clad in a floral-patterned dress and flanked by all nine of her daughters—Mattis wrote that his operation in Heber Springs was aimed at “educating an initially skeptical rural community” about the “objects of significant artistic and cultural value” in their midst. When I spoke to him, he also credited himself with “transferring wealth” to Heber Springs. Chelsea Spengemann, an independent curator, told a different story in a show at the Neuberger Museum of Art, in Westchester, in 2015. The exhibition, “Becoming Disfarmer,” presented the original images less as fine art than as family keepsakes that the New York dealers had wrenched from their intended context. Spengemann displayed some of Disfarmer’s images between glass panes so that visitors could examine the handwritten inscriptions and bits of dried album glue on the back sides. An essay in the exhibition catalogue quotes a scathing assessment of Mattis and Kasher’s methods, from The Arkansas Historical Quarterly: “By what logic are photographs preserved in Arkansas homes properly understood as lost and thus in need of being ‘recovered’ for redistribution to wealthier homes in other places?”

And with all that attention on the work, which documented the lives and faces of thousands of Arkansans in the post-Depression era, comes accompanying attention to the forthcoming litigation of ownership, newly opened to the courts. Judge Meyer’s decision does not settle the matter, but gives Stewart and Disfarmer’s other descendants a chance to pursue rights to Disfarmer’s work.