The nonprofit group Arkansans for World-Class Education has ended its effort to collect signatures to put the “Public Schools Amendment of 2022” on the ballot this November.

The proposed constitutional amendment would have guaranteed free pre-K for all Arkansas families, increased per-student funding, pegged teacher compensation at a rate no lower than the national average, required smaller class sizes, limited the length of time the state could take over a school district and more.

Advertisement

Julia Taylor of Little Rock, one of the leaders of the effort, issued the following statement:

Arkansans for World-Class Education will discontinue its campaign to put “The Public Schools Amendment of 2022” on the ballot. We currently have less than a quarter of the signatures needed, and not enough canvassers to make up the difference within the month. We are thankful for our supporters and volunteers, and look forward to continuing to work for fully funded public schools in Arkansas.

The group needed almost 90,000 signatures to get on the ballot. It had reported raising about $22,000, far less than conventional wisdom says is required to fund a successful ballot initiative. Paid canvassers are considered essential, though in recent years the legislature has made the initiative process difficult even for well-funded campaigns.