The ban causes a potential difficulty in obtaining common drugs for a variety of ailments because the drugs can also cause miscarriages (in other words, in the eyes of Arkansas legislatorsators, abortions.)

More details from a Washington Post report:

Medicines that treat conditions from cancer to autoimmune diseases to ulcers can also end a pregnancy or cause birth defects. As a result, doctors and pharmacists in more than a dozen states with strict abortion restrictions must suddenly navigate whether and when to order such drugs because they could be held criminally liable and lose their licenses for prescribing some of them to pregnant women.

Even if they can show their patients suffer from conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, some doctors worry they could be prosecuted for prescribing such drugs to a patient with an unintended pregnancy. Such patients are also at greater risk because they can no longer seek abortions in their home states should they accidentally become pregnant while taking such drugs — no matter how grievous the injuries to the developing fetus.

Methotrexate, a particularly effective anti-inflammatory drug for sufferers of rheumatoid arthritis among other uses, is one such drug. There are others.

The effects are already being felt as major pharmacy chains are encouraging employees to be sure drugs are being prescribed for reasons other than to end a pregnancy. This can delay the filling of prescriptions.

From the article:

“Physicians have been placed in an impossible situation — trying to meet their ethical duties to place patient health and well-being first, while attempting to comply with vague, restrictive, complex, and conflicting state laws that interfere in the practice of medicine and jeopardize the health of patients,” Jack Resneck Jr., president of the American Medical Association, told federal lawmakers on July 19.

Did the Arkansas legislature consider this before passing the cruelest abortion ban in the country? If anything, they made it worse with a “conscience” law that protects any health provider who refuses to provide goods or services that conflict with their beliefs. No rubbers for you unmarried people if you wander into the wrong drugstore.