Brother Jason Rapert‘s fire-and-brimstone quest to subdue the Earth and foist the evangelical version of Sharia law on all God’s creatures seems to be going pretty well, unfortunately.

“Rapert is a paradoxical figure, a man who wraps himself in language of Christian love while preaching a doctrine that sounds a lot like hate,” Rolling Stone‘s Tim Dickinson writes in his new piece, “The Christian Nationalist Machine Turning Hate Into Law.”

Advertisement

Dickinson took a look at what our bully from Bigelow has been up to since being term-limited out of the Arkansas Senate. Rapert (and his new sidekick Bob Ballinger, recently hired on after losing his Senate seat) are taking their National Association of Christian Lawmakers on the road, garnering buy-in from other Christian Nationalists fighting to tear down the wall between church and state. Lo and behold, former Arkansas governor and now first dad, Mike Huckabee, is on the advisory board.

Anti-gay, anti-trans and anti-reproductive rights, this squad is a fun sponge here to soak up all your freedoms. We don’t know what Rapert has brewing in that Bigelow Jacuzzi tub that has people joining his remarkably un-Jesus-like crusade, but we sure hope none of y’all drink any of it.

Advertisement

Read the story here. Rolling Stone has a paywall, but your first story or two are free.