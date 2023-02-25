Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, appointed to the post by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2015, is resigning. No word yet from Gov. Sanders’ office on a replacement.

Today I submitted my letter of resignation as the Surgeon General of Arkansas. It has been an honor to serve our great state these past 8 years. I wish Gov @SarahHuckabee & her admin tremendous success as they lead our state. I know they will do an excellent job. #arpx — Gregory Bledsoe MD MPH MBA (@ghbledsoe) February 24, 2023

Bledsoe seems like a fine ideological match for the new regime, with 2A and anti-choice bona fides. But his willingness to go along with mask mandates seems to have irked the ivermectin munchers.

Son of former state Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, Greg Bledsoe made an unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor in 2022.