Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, appointed to the post by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2015, is resigning. No word yet from Gov. Sanders’ office on a replacement.

Bledsoe seems like a fine ideological match for the new regime, with 2A and anti-choice bona fides. But his willingness to go along with mask mandates seems to have irked the ivermectin munchers.

Son of former state Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, Greg Bledsoe made an unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor in 2022.

