Allen Scott, the mayor of Bryant since 2018, stepped down this week following sexual harassment allegations from a former IT employee.

But official statements from other city employees, included as part of a federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint file, tell a complicated story, with details of the mayor’s relationship with the employee still unclear.

Advertisement

The Bryant city council worked quickly during a special-called meeting on Monday. After about an hour in executive session — the mayor was asked to sit out — the council unanimously voted to request Scott’s resignation, expressed no confidence in him and assigned select mayoral powers to a member of the council. The board stripped the mayor of his car allowance, travel budget, city credit card, keys to city hall and city-owned items such as laptops and cellphones.

Scott stayed mostly silent at the meeting Monday, occasionally nodding along to the motions the council members were making. To their request for resignation, Scott said, “I will take it under advisement.” He formally resigned on Tuesday, effective Sept. 30.

Advertisement

“My resignation is best for the city and my physical and mental health,” Scott said in his resignation letter.

The city website currently states officials are “working closely with the Bryant City Council to appoint an interim Mayor in the near future.” The next scheduled city council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A former city employee’s complaint filed with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission led to Scott’s resignation. Shelli Poole with mysaline.com has posted the 47-page complaint file in its entirety.

The file includes the complaint to the commission, a response from Bryant City Attorney Ashley Clancy, documents that outlined issues with the employee during her time working for the city, and a kicker of a memo from the Bryant director of human resources that stated Scott had a prior relationship with the sexual harassment victim and admitted to his behavior.

Here’s the nitty gritty:

The complaint, received Aug. 16, 2023, is from a woman who worked at the city of Bryant from February 2020 to June 2023. She claimed to have been sexually harassed by the mayor as well as by her supervisor, the IT director. Names are redacted from the complaint, but Scott served as the mayor throughout the period in question.

Advertisement

“The mayor of the City of Bryant, who was my employer, propositioned me sexually multiple times,” the complaint stated. “His harassment included touching me inappropriately (slapping my butt as I walked down the hall), grabbing my hand and trying to force me to touch his genitals, sending me graphic and vulgar text messages, commenting on my physical appearance, and telling me he wanted to engage in sexual acts with me.”

The victim expressed distress and described the mayor’s actions as “severe, ongoing, and pervasive.” She said she attended therapy to cope with the trauma and was afraid of losing her position.

In June, she was terminated — supposedly due to failing a test for a certification that she said was not required when she began working as a city employee. “I was actually terminated as a result of the ongoing sexual harassment from my employer, and in retaliation for making reports about his harassment,” she wrote.

In a response to the complaint, city attorney Clancy said the employee was fired due to a myriad of issues, such as failing to complete tasks, not following instructions that affected city computer networks and having difficulty with complex tasks. Annual reviews noted the employee’s skill level was not where city officials had hoped it would be. The city requested she complete a certification test by January 2023. When it was not obtained after several deadline extensions in June, the woman was fired, Clancy said.

Near the end of the letter, Clancy wrote: “In preparing for this response, it was discovered that there was a consensual relationship between [redacted] and [redacted] that was sexual in nature. This relationship started prior to [redacted]’s employment with the City of Bryant and ended in January 2023.”

Clancy wrote there was no merit to the employee’s claims that her termination was “pretextual and she was terminated based on retaliation and discrimination.” It was based on performance, Clancy said.

Many pages later, a note from the city’s HR director, dated Sept. 11, said the mayor admitted that he was previously involved with a former employee.

“He then stated that there was a time while they were both divorced from their previous spouses that they talked a lot, sent pics to each other and things like that,” the HR director wrote. “He did not specifically state if it ever stopped but he stated that it continued after she began working for the City of Bryant. At this point he got angry and said ‘because I’m a fucking idiot. I’m a fucking idiot.’”

The memo continued with Scott’s admission of touching the former employee “on the butt” in the hallway at work, sending sexual text messages and propositioning her sexually while on the clock.

“He also stated that she would come to him when she had a headache and ask him to rub her shoulders to try to help the tension headache,” the memo stated. “When asked if [redacted] ever tried to get him to stop or if she ever acted like she was uncomfortable, he stated ‘no.’”

As for the employee’s supervisor, whom she also alleged to be sexually harassing her, Clancy said none of the supervisor’s requests to hang out outside of work with the woman appeared to be sexual. The HR director said the employee described situations in which her supervisor made her uncomfortable, but no conclusion was made.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday that the city council’s Monday vote was unrelated to a separate ongoing lawsuit between a former city police officer and Scott.