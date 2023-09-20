Kristen Archer, ARCHd

Drivers don’t have to look hard to find anti-abortion roadside messages throughout the South. Some counties in Arkansas even boast their pro-life beliefs on welcome signs. Shout Your Abortion, a nonprofit that aims to normalize abortion and elevate safe paths to access, has taken a different approach, with billboards installed along I-55 from Memphis to Carbondale, Illinois.

The Washington Post on Wednesday highlighted the story of one woman who traveled across the state line from Tennessee to West Memphis just to see one of the billboards in person. The sign’s message, “God’s plan includes abortion,” made 58-year-old Memphis resident Queen cry, she told the Post. (The paper agreed not to print her last name.) It brought back memories of the abortion she underwent as a sophomore in college in 1982, she said, and the lack of comforting messages she heard during the process.

Advertisement

The group’s executive director, Amelia Bonow, told the Post the billboards are scheduled to come down next week, but Shout Your Abortion is raising money to maintain them. You can donate online here. Their website also sells merch like “Abortion is normal” pins, “Fuck Dobbs” knit purses and a variety of apparel including “Everyone knows I had an abortion” shirts.

Shout Your Abortion launched its billboard campaign in August with six signs on I-55, according to a report from the Memphis Flyer. The interstate is commonly used by southerners traveling north to Illinois.

Advertisement

Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri — all of which contain portions of I-55 — have banned abortions to some degree or another. Illinois is one of the closest states where the procedure is still accessible.

Kristen Archer, ARCHd

The billboards have sparked online controversy, as is to be expected in the Bible Belt.

Advertisement

Arkansas has a near-total abortion ban, and Republican officials often tout their pro-life beliefs. During the 2023 legislative session, Arkansas lawmakers voted to establish a “monument to the unborn” on the state Capitol grounds. The privately funded monument would be dedicated to the embryos and fetuses aborted when women still had bodily autonomy in Arkansas.

With no legal in-state options, travel remains one of the only choices for those seeking abortions — though it’s out of reach for many who can’t afford to take a trip. But reproductive rights advocates fear that conservative states will try to limit this option as well. Attorney General Tim Griffin in July joined a group of 18 other state attorneys to oppose a federal health privacy rule change that would keep states from being able to get a hold of the medical records of their citizens who travel out of state for the care.