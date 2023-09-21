By
Austin Bailey
On
2:58 pm
Rev. Hezekiah Stewart, founder of The Watershed, has died.

News came today of the death of Rev. Hezekiah Stewart, whose good deeds have helped sustain Arkansans in need since 1978.

Stewart and the congregation at Mt. Nebo African Methodist Episcopal Church founded The Watershed 45 years ago to provide food, clothes, social support and whatever else anyone needed. Over the years, The Watershed stepped up to help people pay their bills, find transportation, file taxes, put gifts under the tree at Christmas and recover from natural disasters.

Stewart called his outreach “the world’s first social hospital.” The Watershed’s good work has been lauded by governors and presidents.

In 2008, Stewart’s work as executive director of The Watershed gained the attention of the FBI, who honored the reverend’s work to quell gang and gun violence.

