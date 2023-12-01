DOWNTOWN MASTERPLAN UNDERWAY: Sasaki Associates, the company contracted to draft the plan, is hosting a public forum Monday. Sasaki Associates

Little Rock officials are in the process of figuring out how to revitalize downtown. In June, the Little Rock Board of Directors approved nearly $750,000 to contract with a company to develop a downtown master plan, and the second meeting to gather public input is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

The plan is expected to address “fragmented urban fabric, connectivity and mobility challenges, open space opportunities, commercial development, downtown residential density and tourism and institutional strategic alignment,” according to city documents. It’s a makeover, basically.

Sasaki Associates, a design company with offices in Boston, Denver, New York and Shanghai, was awarded the contract. The city will pay for the planning with federal pandemic relief money. The process of crafting a draft plan is currently in the discovery and goal setting phase. “District framework visioning” will come next, followed by “implementation planning.” A draft plan is expected by June 2024.

The first public input meeting for the master plan was held in October. The Dec. 4 forum is expected to include a discussion of ideas and stakeholder feedback since the first meeting. Residents can also share their ideas near the bottom of this website.

Monday’s meeting will be held at the Robinson Center’s Still Ballroom at 426 W. Markham Street.