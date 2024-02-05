READY TO RECYCLE: Lennie Massanelli, Little Rock's sustainability office, cuts the ribbon to open the Green Station. Brian Chilson

Little Rock residents have a new, reliable place to take recyclables that aren’t normally accepted in their bins at home. Located off Asher Avenue at 2000 S. Thayer St., the new “Green Station” accepts glass, plastic bags, electronics and household chemicals like pesticides and gasoline.

Officials gathered on a brisk Monday morning to mark the ceremonial opening of the Green Station. Craig Douglass, director of the Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District kicked off the program by discussing the city’s earlier attempt at a drop-off station.

Advertisement

Little Rock previously operated a similar setup off Kanis Road behind a police substation, but it closed in November 2022 because people were dumping too many non-recyclable items. The influx of unwanted items caused city staff to work extra hours cleaning up the site before it could be used again. The lot was also not centrally located in the city.

Brian Chilson

In addition to helping the environment by ensuring more materials stay out of landfills, Douglass said recycling creates additional raw materials that could increase economic growth. Having materials on hand may attract companies to Little Rock that use raw goods in their production, thus increasing private sector jobs, he said.

Advertisement

Mary Hennigan

The premise of the Green Station also aligns with Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s sustainability plan to reach 100% clean energy in the city by 2030. By the same year, Scott wants to increase the city’s recycling efforts by 15%.

Scott said Monday that climate change is real, and Little Rock has felt its impact through extreme weather events in the last five years.

Advertisement

Brian Chilson

“We have to do our part to reinvest in our climate, our environment,” Scott said. “This is one of many steps along the long journey of sustainability. … Arkansas right now is 42nd [in the country] as it relates to recycling. I would like to think that Little Rock plays a large role in ensuring that we’re not 49 or 50.”

According to a December 2023 assessment of recycling in all 50 states, Arkansas actually ranked 39th.

Advertisement

The recycling station is ready for use. It will be open from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. the last Saturday of each month. Scott said a team is also considering additional hours for people who can’t bring their recycling during regular business hours.