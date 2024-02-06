DEMO DAY: Mayor Frank Scott Jr. came out swinging on the CALS Main Library wall. Afterward, he jokingly said, "I won't tell you what I was thinking about when I hit it." Brian Chilson

Safety glasses, gloves and hard hats were required for officials at a press conference announcing the start of renovations at the CALS Main Library in Little Rock on Tuesday. After providing ample amounts of juicy information on a nearly $30 million renovation project — and high from the excitement that Boulevard Bread Company will occupy a space on the first floor — officials took a swing at a library wall with golden sledgehammers.

Nate Coulter, executive director for the Central Arkansas Library System, started off the announcement by recognizing major players in the room, including members of the library’s board of directors. He also shouted out Bobby Roberts, who spent 20 years serving as CALS former executive director. Coulter touted some of the library system’s recent successes, including being one of the best libraries for readers to receive newly released books. He said CALS has also recently expanded its digital offerings.

Brian Chilson

“We are a great library, not because of me or all the wonderful other people working, but because of the community support,” Coulter said.

A renovated main library in Little Rock would serve the community in several ways. Coulter said he’s been bullish about the renovation first because the city deserves a good library that rivals ones in major cities. Second, he said a prominent library in the state’s capital city would add to the cultural amenities popping up in Central Arkansas, much like the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and the Stella Boyle Smith Music Center. Third, Coulter said people who have an increased connection to their communities live longer lives, and an improved Main Library could heighten that sense of community.

Despite the recent increase in digital book purchases, Coulter said he expects attendance at the renovated library to far exceed that of recent years.

“I don’t care if they don’t use any of our things,” he said. “They just want to come here because this is going to be a nice place.”

Brian Chilson

So what’s in the works?

Construction is expected to take 12-14 months. Reese Rowland with the architecture firm Polk Stanley Wilcox, said all floors will get a bit of renovation, from basement to rooftop. Glass walls would replace large concrete ones to open the building up to the green space outside. A computer lab will be set up on the lowest level, then the children’s space will move to the ground floor. Books will be placed at the front of the building on the first four floors, and office space is expected on the fifth floor. A rooftop hangout is planned to top it all off.

The first floor will house a brand new Boulevard Bread Company location. The restaurant previously occupied a stall in Ottenheimer Market Hall but closed in 2016.

“We’re making this building accessible for all and unique for Little Rock,” Rowland said. “We cannot wait for opening day for when all of you come in and you look at this transformed space and you’re going to say, ‘Is this the same building?’ It’s going to be really fun.”

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. took the mic next and reflected on the excitement he felt when the Main Library opened originally in the ‘90s; he was in junior high.

The library renovation is a great stride toward the revitalization of downtown Little Rock, Scott said. The CALS Main Library is in the heart of the River Market, he said, and an 18-acre park next door will pair nicely.

The Main Library is expected to open again in 2025.