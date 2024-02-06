Brian Chilson

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will give his annual State of the City address at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Thursday. The talk is slated for an hour and a half, and Scott’s talking points will likely include an updated sales tax pitch for November, a decrease in overall violent crime and how his administration is making strides to meet sustainability goals.

The address would also be a good time for Scott to remember the March 31, 2023, tornado that plowed through Little Rock and the recovery efforts that followed. The tornado is a perfect segue to talk about affordable housing and programming in the city’s parks.

It’s also likely Scott will spend several minutes talking about economic development and make a nod to the Dassault Falcon Jet expansion and Elopak, a Norwegian milk carton company that’s coming to the Little Rock Port. He may also talk about efforts to curb homelessness and the job search for the city’s first chief homelessness officer.

An hour and a half is a long window to fill. Given the location, there will likely be plenty of hype for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

We’ll be on scene to see what else comes up. The State of the City address starts at 6 p.m. RSVP here.

Before the address, Little Rock officials will also participate in what’s being called an involvement fair. The RSVP page describes the event as a way to meet city leaders “in a casual atmosphere while learning how to get more involved with citywide initiatives that will elevate your voice as a resident.”