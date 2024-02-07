The flu is rapidly increasing and causing fatalities in Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Health, 11 people died from the flu last week, which brought the seasonal total up to 40.

The state health department releases flu data weekly, but the information lags a week behind, so the content in the report released on Wednesday only details illnesses up to Feb. 3.

Flu spread in Arkansas is at a very high level right now, the report noted.

Of the 40 deaths reported since Oct. 1 (when flu season officially starts for data purposes), 25 were people aged 65 and older. Ten were people aged 45-64, three were people aged 25-44 and two were people aged 18-24. No deaths have been reported for any children, though dozens have been hospitalized for the flu.

The general trend of reported flu illnesses for the 2023-2024 season matches closely with the average seasons from 2018-2023. If that continues, the current peak will last until mid-March and then mellow out.

Last flu season was quite different from the average year because illnesses spiked in the fall rather than the winter. By Feb. 1, 2023, the Arkansas Department of Health had reported 137 deaths. Flu deaths last season totaled 160.

Check for a flu vaccine near you here.