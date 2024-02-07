An inmate at the Pine Bluff Unit died Tuesday evening in what authorities said is a suspected suicide, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The inmate, Richard Ressler, was found in a barracks shower. Staff enacted lifesaving measures after they were alerted by another inmate around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the report. An ambulance was called as well. Ressler, 54, was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m., according to the Department of Corrections.

Advertisement

Ressler was serving a 30-year sentence for rape, according to the news release.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the death. The Department of Corrections is also conducting a separate internal investigation.

Advertisement

Suicides in Arkansas prisons have become more common in recent years, and some suspect low staffing may be contributing to the deaths. Ressler’s death is the second suspected suicide in Arkansas’s prisons in 2024. Authorities reported the death of 33-year-old Christopher Morgan on Jan. 1.