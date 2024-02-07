ADOPT ME: Over 100 dogs will be available Feb. 10 at a Central Arkansas adoption event. Benton Animal Services/Southern Hearts Animal Rescue

With so many animal shelters operating at or over capacity, it’s a good time to be excited about animal adoption.

More than a dozen animal shelters and rescue facilities in Central Arkansas are coming together this weekend for an adoption event at the Little Rock Fair Grounds. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Hall of Industry on Saturday, Feb. 10. It closes at 4 p.m. Adoption fees will vary on a case-by-case basis.

Get ready for some major cuteness, because we got our paws on some pictures of the pups that will be available.

Benton County Animal Services is bringing at least seven dogs to the event, plus a litter of puppies. The dogs are cute as is, but their names really add to the “aww” factor. Betty, Cinder, Boceiphus and Tater will all be up for adoption.

Southern Hearts Animal Rescue, a small organization based in Bauxite, is also bringing a group of furry friends. We think four-year-old Gretchen, who sports a perfectly ugly underbite, and Einstein, a five-month-old cutie pie, take the cake.

More than 100 dogs will be available for adoption from the following shelters/rescues:

