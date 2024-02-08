HINDMAN PARK Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau

A trio of resolutions for improvements to Little Rock’s city parks passed without discussion at a city meeting on Tuesday. Together, the projects total a $438,000 investment in recreation.

The resolutions were in the Little Rock Board of Directors’ consent agenda, a place where non-controversial items live to be swiftly voted on and moved into action. There’s often no discussion for any of the consent agenda items before a vote.

On Tuesday, three of those items were for city parks: the construction of a mountain bike trail at Allsopp Park for $250,000; a design services contract for Hindman Park at $115,000; and new amenities for Interstate Park coming in at $73,000.

At Allsopp, “this multi-use trail system will be a great asset to the residents and provide a unique and exciting outdoor trail experience that is currently not available in this part of the city,” the resolution said. The trail construction project went out to bid, and Affordable Trail Solutions was the only bid received, according to a city document. Length of the trail, and any features that may come along with it, were not detailed.

The contract for design services at Hindman Park went to McClelland Consulting Engineers. The plan is to draft new ideas on what to make of the Hindman Golf Course that closed in 2019.

New bleachers, benches and picnic tables are planned at Interstate Park. “These new improvements are much needed, as most of the current amenities are past their maintainable life,” according to a city document.

Separate from updates to the parks themselves, the city board also approved $126,604 for the purchase of two new Chevy trucks for the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department.