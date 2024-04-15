A block party at a car wash in Wynne turned deadly Saturday evening as shots were fired and vehicles drove into crowds of people. One person was killed and at least nine were injured, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Shots were fired around 10 p.m. near the corner of Williams Avenue and Martin Luther King Street, the state police said. Two victims were run over by vehicles.

Advertisement

Varian Campbell, 27, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the incident. Those injured ranged in age from 24 to 29, according to the state police.

The agency is investigating the shooting, and investigators have already identified several people of interest. Anyone with information about the incident should call 870-970-6082.

Advertisement

Wynne has a population of about 8,000. The local high school was hosting prom Saturday evening. The school district extended its condolences to the community in a statement issued Sunday.

“Standing with our community, we offer sympathy and assistance to all those affected,” the statement said. “In moments of adversity, it is essential that the strength and compassion of our Wynne community shines through.”