DAY-TIME CLOSURE: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is performing routine inspections on the Big Dam Bridge. Stephanie Smittle

This isn’t deja vu. The Big Dam Bridge inspection expected in March was postponed due to mechanical issues. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspectors will now complete their work at the bridge April 16-19.

The longest pedestrian bridge in the country will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. while the inspection is underway. As we reported last month, that means walks to encourage lunch digestion are out, but evening strolls are still fine.

These inspections are scheduled every two years to make sure everything is in tip top shape.

