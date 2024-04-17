MORNING SHOOTING: An officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives walks to Malinowski's house on Durance Court in Little Rock on March 19. Mary Hennigan

Some Arkansas lawmakers seem dissatisfied with information coming out about the death of airport executive Bryan Malinwoski, who died after federal agents shot him with returned fire while they were serving a warrant at his home in West Little Rock on March 19.

In a quest for more information about how agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant at Malinowski’s house at 6 a.m., a group of Arkansas legislators have called a press conference at the Capitol on Thursday. The meeting is scheduled upon adjournment of the House and Senate, which will likely be after lunch.

On April 14, Attorney General Tim Griffin told reporter Roby Brock that the ATF should release body camera footage from the raid at Malinowski’s house on March 19.

“I think there are a lot of questions that have been raised by journalists, by attorneys, by just citizens saying, ‘Hey, what’s the deal here? Look, this is bizarre that there’s just been silence.’ I understand there’s a state investigation going on with it, but there’s nothing about this footage that should stop it from being released,” Griffin told Brock.

The press release announcing the lawmaker’s meeting on Thursday comes from state Rep. Matt Duffield (R-Russellville). It doesn’t mention previously released information from the ATF that Malinowski shot at the federal agents first.

The press release reads, “ATF agents broke down Bryan Malinowski’s front door before sunrise on March 19th in a failed attempt to execute a search warrant as he and his wife slept. The noise awakened Mr. Malinowski, who grabbed a weapon and encountered federal agents in a dark hall. Agents shot him in the head, and he died two days later.”

At least 20 lawmakers are expected to be at the meeting Thursday, including Duffield, Sen. Mark Johnson (R-Little Rock) and Rep. Marcus Richmond (R-Harvey), according to the press release.

“We want the truth,” Duffield said. “We want the body cam footage. His family deserves to see it. The people of Arkansas deserve to see it. We must learn what happened.”

Malinowski was flagged by federal agents for selling guns illegally, according to court documents released two days after the raid. Malinowski had purchased approximately 150 guns over a couple of years and was selling them at gun shows and by word of mouth, the affidavit alleges. During an investigation, Malinowski sold three guns to undercover agents. A handful of guns that went through Malinowski’s hands were recovered at crime scenes from California to Canada, though at least three of those crimes were marijuana possessions, according to court documents.

Bud Cummins, a former U.S. attorney representing Malinowski’s family, provided statements following the death. “At worst, Bryan Malinowski, a gun owner and gun enthusiast, stood accused of making private firearm sales to a person who may not have been legally entitled to purchase the guns,” Cummins said.

Most recently, on April 7, Cummins released videos of the federal agents arriving in Malinowski’s cul-de-sac. Footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows at least 10 cars on the street, and the doorbell camera by Malinowski’s front door shows armed agents approaching his house before covering the feed. The video and audio Cummins provided ends there, so it’s not known how or if the agents announced themselves.

Aside from the two short videos from Cummins, no other footage from the raid has been released, and questions about how the raid was handled still haven’t been answered. Language on the search warrant does not make clear whether agents knocked and announced themselves, or if it was a no-knock warrant.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting.

Following Malinowski’s death, members of the airport commission awarded him a $24,000 bonus. The funds will go to Malinowski’s estate.