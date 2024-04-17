The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday announced officers arrested four suspects in connection to a deadly shooting at a Wynne block party Saturday evening.

Quavarious Milon, 23; Tommie Frost, 18; Carl Washington, 21; and Cameron Crawford, 22, are being held at the Cross County Detention Center, according to state police. All four are residents of Cross County.

One person died and nine were injured at a block party in Wynne on April 13 after someone opened gunfire and vehicles drove into crowds of people. Varian Campbell, 27, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The injured victims’ ages ranged from 24 to 29, the state police said.

All suspects were charged with first-degree murder, nine counts of first-degree battery and nine counts of engaging in violent criminal group activity, according to a release from the state police

According to the Cross County inmate roster, all suspects were also charged with nine counts of being “in concert with two or more to commit a violent crime.” Milon received an additional charge of “terroristic threatening – second-degree harassment.”

Wynne, a town in east Arkansas, has a population of about 8,000.