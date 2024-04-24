IT'S ON: Blake Tierney announces he will run against longtime Little Rock official Joan Adcock in November. Andrew Cox

Blake Tierney, a Little Rock resident with a focus on childhood development, curbing homelessness and bringing a more data-driven approach to city government, recently announced his candidacy for a spot on the Little Rock Board of Directors.

The election is in November, and Tierney, 32, is going up against longtime board member Joan Adcock. Adcock, 84, has held a seat on the city board for more than 30 years, winning her first election in 1992 and every one since. She’s the longest-serving director in the city’s history. Adcock is one of three at-large members on the 10-person board, which means she’s elected city-wide rather than by voters in one of the city’s seven wards.

Asked why he chose to oppose Adcock and not one of the other at-large members also up for election in November, Tierney said Adcock’s name has come up when he’s talked with residents about what changes they want to see in city leadership.

Tierney currently works remotely for a nonprofit organization out of Boston called Third Sector. His job includes offering consulting services for state and county governments, focusing on early childhood and behavioral health. He is a Hendrix College grad and has called Central Arkansas home for nearly his whole life.

Tierney also holds a master’s degree in public service from Marquette University in Milwaukee. That experience, plus the data-centric work he does with Third Sector, are things he thinks would benefit him as an elected official in Little Rock.

“I know the city can work better together,” he said. “My current work helps me know how to bring agencies together.”

As a young, queer person, Tierney would bring diversity to the 10-member city board. He said his campaign is primarily about representing communities dissatisfied with the existing leadership.

“We need to set bold but achievable goals: zero homelessness, a safe and viable city for everybody, all while making sure we aren’t leaving money at the table,” Tierney said.