For folks new to medical marijuana, here’s a glossary.

Blunts Take a cigar, remove the tobacco inside, replace with ground marijuana, puff and pass. Generally for party situations. Also, remember, the cigar wrapper is made of tobacco, too. If you don’t want tobacco in your smoke, there are hemp-based blunt wrappers on the market.

Advertisement

Bong A water pipe used for smoking marijuana. Often large. Smoke travels through water, which provides some filtration, which might give you smoother smoke. Bongs allow cannabis users the ability to take big hits.

Bowl The part of a pipe that holds marijuana. Often used synonymously with “pipe.” Available in glass, ceramic, wood and plastic varieties. Most have a small hole, or carb (short for carburetor), in the side that allows smokers to control the airflow.

Advertisement

Cannabinoids The compounds found in cannabis, including the psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabidiol (CBD) is another cannabinoid, which is found in marijuana and hemp. There are more than 100 other cannabinoids that have been isolated in cannabis. The internet would love to tell you more about them.

Dab As a noun, it refers to a wide variety of cannabis concentrates. As a verb, it simply means smoking the concentrate with a vaporizer or another device. The concentrate is often very potent, so watch out. (Not to be confused with the celebratory gesture with the same name with roots in Japanese pop culture and more recently embraced by rappers, athletes and elementary school students, where people turn their heads like they’re sneezing into their elbow while pointing their arms in the opposite direction at a 45-degree angle.)

Advertisement

Entourage Effect How the cannabinoids and terpenes of a particular strain work together. In the medical marijuana world, this interplay is often discussed in terms of the benefits of certain strains to patients with specific medical conditions.

Flower The petalless flower of a female cannabis plant, aka bud or nugs. It’s the raw botanic material that most people think of when they think of weed.

Grinder Like a spice grinder, this handheld tool grinds cannabis flower. Ground marijuana burns more evenly and fully than unground.

Hybrids Technically, all strains on the market have been hybridized or crossbred, but hybrid is often used a shorthand to describe marijuana that is a mixture of sativa and indica plants.

Advertisement

Indica One of two types of marijuana plants, indicas generally have a calming, sedative effect. (“In-da-couch” is a popular mnemonic device for remembering its effects.) They’re more likely to give you a body high. But not always!

Joint A marijuana “cigarette,” usually hand-rolled with rolling papers. Affordable joint-rolling kits are also widely available.

Sativa One of two types of marijuana plants, sativas generally have an uplifting or energizing effect. They’re more likely to give you a head high. But not always!

Shake Small pieces of cannabis flower that are no longer attached to a bud. A bag of weed that’s been passed around a lot will naturally lead to a lot of shake. Some dispensaries offer special deals on shake.

Terpenes Aromatic compounds that give cannabis strains their smell.

Vape pen A vaporizer, typically the size of a pen, with a rechargeable battery that accepts replaceable cartridges of cannabis oil.

Vaporizer A device, usually handheld, that turns marijuana into smokeable vapor, which is widely considered to be less harmful than smoking. There is a wide variety of products on the market, to work with flower, dabs or oil.