More change is coming to the marijuana scene in Fayetteville after state regulators gave their blessing Thursday for one of the city’s dispensaries to move to a newly constructed space in the city.

The state Medical Marijuana Commission granted Acanza’s request to move about 2 miles from its current space at 2733 N. McConnell Ave. to 1475 N. Drake St. where it is constructing a new space. Acanza did not indicate when it intends to move into the new location.

The move comes a month after the commission approved moves by the city’s two other dispensaries. The commission approved Osage Creek Dispensary’s move to Eureka Springs and granted the move of Purspirit Cannabis Company to the space Osage Creek was vacating.

Acanza’s move is contingent upon the dispensary clearing up some conflicting information that appeared in the company’s application request.

The documents submitted by the company indicated that a manager had the authority to purchase the property where the dispensary will be located. The documents also indicated, however, that a majority of the company’s board had the authority to make the move. A lawyer from the attorney general’s office told the commissioners the conflict needed to be resolved, so the commissioners unanimously approved the move contingent upon the company submitting additional documentation indicating who has the authority to enter into the contract.

The commission also approved the second recent change to dispensaries in Texarkana when the commissioners gave their blessing for Bloom Medicinals to change its name to SuperFarm. At last month’s meeting, commissioners approved a change of ownership for dispensary Red River Remedy, which announced it was changing its name to Good Day Farm Texarkana.

The commission also approved Thursday a change of ownership for Noah’s Ark, which operates Zen Leaf dispensary in El Dorado. The dispensary replaced minority owner Marla Dorf, who passed away, with Stephen Dorf.

Wait Until Next Time

Nearly all of the commission’s other agenda items were moved to next month’s meeting due to problems with the documentation.

Good Day Farm had hoped to change the name on its permit from Dr. Regina Thurman to Alex Gray but the item was submitted as a notice item. The commission considers such items to be changes of ownership and must be submitted as such.

Commissioners said they did not have time to review documents pertaining to a change of ownership of CuraLeaf at 7303 Kanis Road. The owners had hoped to sell the dispensary to Little Rock property developer and business owner James Barnes and his business partner Matt Summitt, a former vice president at Stephens, Inc.

Changes of ownership at Hash & Company in Pine Bluff and at Greenlight Monticello were also tabled for a month when documents the owners submitted did not contain all of the appropriate signatures.

A change of ownership at Dark Horse Medicinals, a marijuana processor, was also delayed for a month because the commission had not received proper documentation for a background check.

The commission’s next meeting will be held on July 14 at 4:30 p.m.