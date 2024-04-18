Arkansas now has more than 100,000 active medical marijuana patient cards — a milestone reached this week as a group begins collecting signatures to place an expansion of the state’s medical marijuana program on the November ballot.

In its latest update on April 13, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported 102,222 active cards, an increase of more than 8,000 from the 93,977 active cards a year ago.

Bill Paschall, executive director of the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association, gave credit for the increase in cards to patient advocates who have held events to educate the public about medical marijuana and how to get a card.

The association is working with patient advocate Melissa Fults and the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) to hold events around the state to educate the public and provide doctors to perform certifications.

“We’re working hard to get more patients,” Fults said. “That’s our goal: To get all the patients that need to be patients.”

Fults said she’s holding events where patients can be certified for $50 in areas with limited access or with many low-income people who might not be able to obtain a card otherwise. Fults plans to hold events in Texarkana, West Memphis, Pine Bluff, Monticello and El Dorado by June.

Arkansans will also be able to sign the petition to put the proposed medical marijuana expansion amendment on the ballot, she said.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment of 2024 would allow pharmacists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to certify patients for the program in addition to doctors. The measure would also allow those health care professionals to certify patients for any debilitating illness, not just the 18 qualifying conditions under current law.

The measure would also eliminate the state prohibition on pre-rolled marijuana and would allow patients to grow up to seven mature cannabis plants of their own.

The cannabis association is also working with Ask Ethel, a group of industry professionals who hold events across the state to educate the public about medical marijuana. The group is led by Annie Iselin of BOLD Team in Cotton Plant and Ryan Kenaga of River Valley Relief Cultivation in Fort Smith.

The next Ask Ethel events will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 18 in Jonesboro, Fayetteville, Mountain Home, Little Rock, Texarkana, Heber Springs, West Memphis and Hot Springs. (Arkansans may not be able to sign petitions at these events, since Iselin said she does not promote or sell anything at Ask Ethel events.)

Iselin will also hold events with doctors tomorrow in Pine Bluff and in Blytheville on May 11, she said. Arkansans can sign the medical marijuana amendment petitions at those events, she said.

The amendment needs 90,704 verified signatures by July 5 to make the ballot. The campaign has 250 paid canvassers plus volunteers collecting signatures across the state, Paschall said.

Arkansans can sign the petition at the state’s 38 dispensaries as well as at the campaign’s headquarters at 900 S. Rodney Parham and in Colt Square in Fayetteville.

Stronger Arkansas, a ballot question committee aligned with Gov. Sarah Sanders, formed last month to oppose the medical marijuana expansion proposal and several other amendments. The group reported this week that it has raised $250,000, all from businessman Ronnie Cameron. Cameron, the chairman of chicken company Mountaire, donated $1.25 million to a group that worked to defeat an adult-use or “recreational” marijuana amendment in Arkansas in 2022.

Paschall said the governor has been “very clear” that she’s not a supporter of medical marijuana.

The Arkansas Family Council has also formed a committee to oppose some amendments proposed for 2024, including the medical marijuana amendment. The group reported this week it has raised $20,577.