Graphic by Mandy Keener

Marijuana sales on 4/20, the unofficial cannabis holiday, nearly tripled the daily average for medical marijuana sales in Arkansas this year.

Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas bought 630 pounds of products for $2,113,198 at the state’s 38 dispensaries on Saturday. The sales were almost triple the daily average of $780,000 for dispensary sales.

The number of pounds purchased was more than the approximately 500 pounds purchased for $2.38 million on 4/20 last year, according to Scott Hardin, spokesman for the state Medical Marijuana Commission.

Here are the medical marijuana sales for each year since the state program started in 2019:

April 20, 2020 – 21 dispensaries, 133 pounds, $750,970

April 20, 2021 – 32 dispensaries, 283 pounds, $1697,865

April 20, 2022 – 38 dispensaries, 374 pounds, $2,080,057

April 20, 2023 – 38 dispensaries, approximately 500 pounds, $2,378,289

April 20, 2024 – 38 dispensaries, approximately 500 pounds, $2,113,198