These students made the final round of judging for the 2020 Arkansas Times Academic All-Star team.

MARIE BORDELON

Rogers Heritage High

Advertisement

BRAD CAMPBELL

Rogers High School

KENNETH CLARDY

Fort Smith Southside High School

Advertisement

COLTON GATTIS

Greenwood High School

ETHAN JONES

Har-Ber Springdale

Advertisement

CONNOR MAURER

Bryant High School

LAUREN GRACE PERRY

Pulaski Academy

ANA REIF

Fayetteville High School

SARAH WARE

Episcopal Collegiate School

Advertisement

KENDALL WEBB

Lakeside High School, Hot Springs