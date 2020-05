Here are the students nominated to be Academic All-Stars.

BAUXITE

MARYANN GUNDLACH

Bauxite High School

BRETT PENNINGTON

Bauxite High School

BEEBE

ALEXANDER HOLLAND

Beebe High School

ABBY MOORE

Beebe High School

BEE BRANCH

GRACE BEAVERS

Southside High School

DILLON HALL

Southside High School

BENTON

AUSTIN COLEMAN

Harmony Grove High School

JOSEPHINE WELLS

Harmony Grove High School

BENTONVILLE

ANH CAO

Bentonville High School

AHMED MOUSTAFA

Bentonville West High School

PRIYA THELAPURATH

Bentonville West High School

BERGMAN

COLE HELTON

Bergman High School

CAROLINE JACKSON

Bergman High School

BRYANT

DALLAS BLANK

Bryant High School

CONNOR MAURER

Bryant High School

CABOT

MADELINE JOHNSON

Cabot High School

ETHAN PECK

Cabot High School

CADDO HILLS



LEVI SHERMAN

Caddo Hills High School

CALICO ROCK

EMMA MITCHELL

Calico Rock High School

CLAYTON THOMPSON

Calico Rock High School

CAMDEN

TAKARI GLOVER

Camden Fairview High School

RILEY KLOBER

Camden Fairview High School

CONCORD

BRYAR COUSINS

Concord High School

JAYLYN JEFFERSON

Concord High School

CONWAY

ETHAN MAROTTE

Conway High School

ADRIENNE ROBINSON

Conway High School

CORNING

KATIE CLIFTON

Corning High School

JARED SELIG

Corning High School

DE QUEEN

ASHLYN CHAMBERS

De Queen High School

LUIS VERDIN

De Queen High School

DIERKS

TRISSTON ICENHOWER

Dierks High School

HALLE MOUNTS

Dierks High School

EL DORADO

GAYLA HINTON

Parkers Chapel High School

FARMINGTON

JONATHAN BRYE

Farmington High School

KATIE JANSSON

Farmington High School

FAYETTEVILLE

ANA REIF

Fayetteville High School

KAUSHIK SAMPATH

Fayetteville High School

ALEXANDRA SETSER

Fayetteville Virtual Academy

FOREMAN

KENZIE COWAN

Foreman High School

FORT SMITH

KRISTOPHER BAILEY

Northside High School

KENNETH CLARDY

Southside High School

SHIELO LARANJO

Southside High School

REBEKAH KREHBIEL

Northside High School

KRISTEN SHERRILL

Southside High School

GREENWOOD

SAVANNAH FAUX

Greenwood High School

COLTON GATTIS

Greenwood High School

HAMBURG

CARSON CLARK

Hamburg High School

MARY LAUHON

Hamburg High School

HARRISBURG

SARA BUCKLEY

Harrisburg College & Career Preparatory School

PRESLEY WITT

Harrisburg College & Career Preparatory School

HARTMAN

KRISTINA MCCAIN

Westside High School

HATTIEVILLE

TAYLOR ZIMMERMAN

Wonderview High School

HOT SPRINGS

RYAN BROWN

Cutter Morning Star High School

MADISON EASLEY

Lakeside High School

VICTORIA HWANG

Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts

KARA KINKAID

Cutter Morning Star High School

A.J. NAVARRO

Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts

KENDALL WEBB

Lakeside High School

HOXIE

SARAH RIGGS

Hoxie High School

JOHN WASHBURN

Hoxie High School

HUNTSVILLE

KENDRA POOR

Huntsville High School

KOLTON SHEPHERD

Huntsville High School

JACKSONVILLE

BLAIR WOODS-JONES

Jacksonville High School

JONESBORO

AVERY AQUINO

Valley View High School

ERIN GEORGE

Nettleton High School

MYCHAL GOLDEN

Nettleton High School

THERESE JONES

Academies at Jonesboro High School

JUDSONIA

ABIGAIL MULLINS

White County Central High School

LEAD HILL

GAVIN DICKEY

Lead Hill High School

LINCOLN

KIARA BISHOP

Lincoln High School

CLARK GRISCOM

Lincoln High School

LITTLE ROCK

CATHERINE ALTHOFF

Mount St. Mary Academy

KEELING BAKER

Little Rock Central High School

ANNA BERTELSEN

eSTEM

HARPER CHAMBERS

Pulaski Academy

BROOKE GREEN

Little Rock Christian Academy

ROBBIE HENRY

Lisa Academy West

JED JOHNSON

Episcopal Collegiate School

MICHELLE KAMANGA

Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School

ANNE LI

Little Rock Central High

NADIN LOPEZ

J.A. Fair High School

ADAM MANN

Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School

DEVAN MISHRA

eSTEM

JOSHUA NGUYEN

Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys

COLE PARKER

Arkansas Virtual Academy

LAUREN GRACE PERRY

Pulaski Academy

HAGEN SANCHEZ

The Baptist Preparatory School

BRENNA STEWART

Arkansas Virtual Academy

JARED VARGAS

J.A. Fair High School

SARAH WARE

Episcopal Collegiate School

NESIBE YELEN

LISA West High School

MCCRORY

LAYLA HEDDEN

McCrory High School

MAGAZINE

HANNAH GREEN

Magazine High School

XENG YANG

Magazine High School

MAGNOLIA

KEVIN ZHAO

Magnolia High School

MALVERN

RICHARD MICHAEL

Magnet Cove High School

MARION

ANNA FOSTER

Marion High School

MARMADUKE

REESA HAMPTON

Marmaduke High School

MAUMELLE

KEELEY AUSBURN

Maumelle High School

BRICK GORE

Maumelle High School

MENA

CALEB HOLMES

Mena High School

LINDY HULL

Mena High School

MONETTE

THOMAS MCFALL

Buffalo Island Central High School

CARLIE WATTIGNEY

Buffalo Island Central High School

MORRILTON

EVAN MOBLEY

Morrilton High School

GRACE WILLIAMS

Morrilton High School

MOUNTAIN VIEW

TIMOTHY CURRAN

Mountain View High School

LAUREN FUTRELL

Mountain View High School

NASHVILLE

KEVIN NAVA

Nashville High School

MADELYN PINKERTON

Nashville High School

NEWPORT

KAYLA FITE

Newport High School

NORMAN

TAYLOR ALLEN

Caddo Hills High School

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

JOHN ALDRICH

Lisa Academy North

KABRION ERVIN

North Little Rock Center of Excellence

SAM LOONEY

North Little Rock High School

JAN PENROD

Central Arkansas Christian School

AYANNA RAULSTON

North Little Rock Center of Excellence

TESSA SPEARS

Central Arkansas Christian School

JOSIE ZAKRZEWSKI

North Little Rock High School

OZARK

BRYANT BURNS

Ozark High School

ELIZABETH DURNING

Ozark High School

PARAGOULD

GAGE BLANKENSHIP

Paragould High School

ELIZABETH NOEL

Greene County Tech High School

KAITLYN STODDARD

Paragould High School

FISHER WOOD

Greene County Tech High School

PARIS

ROBYN GOSSARD

Paris High School

LUKE TRUSTY

Paris High School

PEARCY

PEARSON HAFER

Lake Hamilton High School

KAITLYN STOKER

Lake Hamilton High School

POCAHONTAS

BRADLEY BALTZ

Pocahontas

PRAIRIE GROVE

KADE MITCHELL

Prairie Grove High School

PRESCOTT

CADE POOLE

Prescott High School

ROGERS

MARIE BORDELON

Rogers Heritage High School

BEN BURDESS

Rogers New Technology High School

BRAD CAMPBELL

Rogers High School

NATALIE COLLINS

Rogers New Technology High School

RIYA GANDHI

Rogers High School

MICHAEL O’HEARN

Rogers Heritage High School

SPARKMAN

CODIE TUPA

Sparkman High School

SPRINGDALE

VANESSA ARAUJO

Springdale High School

CLAIRE FRANCO

Har-Ber High School

JACK HERTZBERG

Shiloh Christian School

ETHAN JONES

Har-Ber High School

ISAAC KHOUNBORINE

Springdale High School

BREANNA MAPES

Shiloh Christian School

STAR CITY

BRIANNA LUKER

Star City High School

STRAWBERRY

ABBY ORRICK

Hillcrest High School

NICHOLAS POWELL

Hillcrest High School

TRUMANN

JACKSON WALTON

Trumann School District

WALDRON

SETH HUNT

Waldron High School

BAYLEIGH LIPHAM

Waldron High School

WOODLAWN

RILEY AUD

Woodlawn High School