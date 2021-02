This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Arkansas Times’ Readers Choice restaurant contest. The issue went to press at a time when restaurants have, for just shy of one year, been faced with a pandemic and the necessary safety rules that have limited their customers. So, this year, we have a new category to join our traditional bests: Best Pandemic Dining. Our readers have praised Trio’s Restaurant and The Hive in Bentonville for keeping diners safely spaced. They’ve toasted Flyway Brewing and Superior Bathhouse Brewery in Hot Springs for their beer-to-go service. (A feature on Flyway, which also won Most Innovative, illustrates how it kept aloft.) They’ve recognized Star of India for its to-go packaging (and we give Sami Lal his due for his enduring success). Our readers found much to praise in restaurants from Fayetteville (Atlas and The Farmer’s Table Cafe) to Marianna (Jones Bar-B-Que Diner), from Dumas (Taylor’s Steakhouse) to Jonesboro (The Parsonage), from Rogers (Local Lime) to Cabot (Pea Farm Bistro), creating a road map to good eating in Arkansas. Enjoy.

BEST OF THE BUNCH

Overall in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Petit & Keet

Finalists: Allsopp & Chapple, Brave New Restaurant, Trio’s Restaurant

Overall around the state

The Hive (Bentonville)

Finalists: Local Lime (Rogers), Postmaster’s Grill (Camden), Taco Mama (Hot Springs)

New in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Cypress Social (Maumelle)

Finalists: Brood & Barley (North Little Rock), The Library Kitchen & Lounge, Rock n Roll Sushi

New around the state

Winner: Atlas (Fayetteville)

Finalists: AOI Sushi on the Square (Bentonville), Arsaga’s Mill District (Fayetteville), YGFBFKitchen (Conway)

Chef in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Steve Binotti (Petit & Keet)

Finalists: Peter Brave (Brave New Restaurant), Capi Peck (Trio’s Restaurant), Scott Rains (Table 28)

Chef around Arkansas

Winner: Matthew McClure (The Hive, Bentonville)

Finalists: Dianna Bratton (Taco Mama, Hot Springs), Joseph Coleman (Saracen Casino and Resort, Pine Bluff), Jacqueline Smith (WunderHaus, Conway)

Server in Little Rock

Winner: Brooke Faler Elliot (Cypress Social)

Finalists: Amanda Watson (Soul Fish Cafe), Joann Sims (Cache), Shannon Lewis (Dugan’s Pub)

BEST PANDEMIC DINING

Best restaurant keeping diners safely spaced in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Trio’s Restaurant

Finalists: Brave New Restaurant, Flyway Brewing, The Rail Yard

Best restaurant keeping diners safely spaced around Arkansas

Winner: The Hive (Bentonville)

Finalists: Atlas (Fayetteville), The Parsonage (Jonesboro), SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs)

Beer to-go from a restaurant in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Flyway Brewing

Finalists: Cypress Social (Maumelle), Flying Fish, Lost Forty Brewing

Beer to-go from a restaurant around Arkansas

Winner: Superior Bathhouse Brewery (Hot Springs)

Finalists: Point Remove Brewing Co. (Morrilton), Steinhaus Keller (Hot Springs), Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe (Bentonville)

Wine to-go from a restaurant

Winner: Ciao Baci

Finalists: Crush Wine Bar, Petit & Keet, Trio’s Restaurant

Curbside in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Trio’s Restaurant

Finalists: @ the Corner, Petit & Keet, Star of India

Curbside around Arkansas

Winner: The Farmer’s Table Cafe (Fayetteville)

Finalists: The Hive (Bentonville), Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot), SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs)

Most innovative restaurant during the pandemic in Little Rock

Winner: Flyway Brewing

Finalist: Ciao Baci, Petit & Keet, Trio’s Restaurant

Most innovative restaurant during the pandemic around Arkansas

Winner: Yeyo’s (Bentonville and Rogers)

Finalists: Mule Kick (Magnolia), The Parsonage (Jonesboro), SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs)

Delivery service

Winner: Bite Squad

Finalist: Door dash

Delivery (by an individual restaurant)

Winner: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

Finalists: Fantastic China, Petit & Keet, SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs)

Restaurant to-go packaging

Winner: Star of India

Finalists: Baja Grill, Brood & Barley, The Root Cafe

To-go cocktail mix from a restaurant

Winner: Local Lime

Finalists: The Fold, Heights Taco & Tamale, La Terraza Rum & Lounge

BEST EARLY EATS

Bakery in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Boulevard Bread Co.

Finalists: Community Bakery, Dempsey Bakery, Hillcrest Little Bakery

Bakery around Arkansas

Winner: Wild Sweet William’s Baking House (Searcy)

Finalists: The Humble Crumb (Sherwood), Ozark Mountain Bagel Co. (Bentonville), Serenity Farm Bread (Leslie)

Breakfast in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: @ the Corner

Finalists: Mugs Argenta, Red Door, The Root Cafe

Breakfast around Arkansas

Winner: The Farmer’s Table Cafe (Fayetteville)

Finalists: Ozark Cafe (Jasper), The Parsonage (Jonesboro), Prelude Breakfast Bar (Fayetteville)

Brunch in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: @ the Corner

Finalists: Raduno Brick Oven and Barroom, Red Door, The Root Cafe

Brunch around Arkansas

Winner: The Farmer’s Table Cafe (Fayetteville)

Finalists: The Parsonage (Jonesboro), Taco Mama (Hot Springs), Tusk and Trotter (Bentonville)

Coffee in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Boulevard Bread Co.

Finalists: Dark Side Coffee Co. (North Little Rock), Fidel & Co., Nexus Coffee and Creative

Coffee around Arkansas

Winner: Onyx Coffee Lab (Fayetteville)

Finalists: Arsaga’s (Fayetteville), Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie (Fayetteville), Red Light Roastery Coffee House (Hot Springs)

BEST SINGLE DISHES

Barbecue in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Sims Bar-B-Que

Finalists: Count Porkula BBQ, Whole Hog Cafe, Corky’s Ribs & BBQ

Barbecue around Arkansas

Winner: Jones Bar-B-Q Diner (Marianna)

Finalists: Wright’s Barbecue (Johnson), McClard’s Bar-B-Q (Hot Springs), Fat Daddy’s Bar-B-Que (Russellville)

Burger in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Big Orange

Finalists: Cypress Social, The Faded Rose, Petit & Keet

Burger around Arkansas

Winner: Big Orange (Rogers)

Finalists: Hugo’s (Fayetteville), David’s Burger’s, The Ohio Club (Hot Springs)

Catfish in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Cypress Social

Finalists: Lassis Inn, Eat My Catfish, Soul Fish Cafe

Catfish around Arkansas

Winner: Brown’s Catfish (Russellville)

Finalists: Dondie’s White River Princess (Des Arc), Catfish Hole (Fayetteville), Mama Vee’s Southern Homestyle Cuisine (Hot Springs)

Cheese dip in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Heights Taco & Tamale

Finalists: Lost Forty Brewing, Baja Grill, Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro

Cheese dip around Arkansas

Winner: Baja Grill (Benton)

Finalists: Stoby’s Restaurant, Taco Mama (Hot Springs), Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant (Rogers)

Desserts in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Cypress Social

Finalists: Trio’s Restaurant, Table 28, Petit & Keet

Desserts around Arkansas

Winner: Charlotte’s Eats & Sweets (Keo)

Finalists: Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot), The Hive (Bentonville), Holly’s Country Cookin’ (Conway)

French fries in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Esters SOMA

Finalists: Doe’s Eat Place, Brood & Barley, Big Orange

French fries around Arkansas

Winner: Hugo’s (Fayetteville)

Finalists: Tamale Factory (Augusta), Big Orange (Rogers), Smitty’s Garage Burgers & Beer (Rogers)

Fried chicken in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Finalists: Ceci’s Chicken N Waffles, Cotham’s in the City, Flyway Brewing

Fried chicken around Arkansas

Winner: Holly’s Country Cookin’ (Conway)

Finalists: Monte Ne Inn Chicken (Rogers), Campground Grill (Austin), Chicken Express (Benton)

Ice cream/cool treats in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Loblolly Creamery

Finalists: The Original ScoopDog, Kilwins, Le Pops

Ice cream/cool treats around Arkansas

Winner: Andy’s Frozen Custard (Conway)

Finalists: Mamoo’s Paradice Cream (Hot Springs), Just Ice Cream (Benton), Scoops Ice Cream (Hot Springs)

Pie in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Blue Cake

Finalists: Soul Fish Cafe, Trio’s Restaurant, Community Bakery

Pie around Arkansas

Winner: Charlotte’s Eats & Sweets (Keo)

Finalists: Holly’s Country Cookin’ (Conway), Cross Creek Sandwich Shop (Conway), Three Sams BBQ & Catering (Mabelvale)

Pizza in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Zaza Fine Salad + Wood Oven Pizza

Finalists: Damgoode Pies, The Pizzeria, Vino’s Brewpub

Pizza around Arkansas

Winner: DeLuca’s Pizzeria (Hot Springs)

Finalists: SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs), Shotgun Dan’s Pizza, Rod’s Pizza Cellar (Hot Springs)

Salad in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: ZaZa Fine Salad + Wood Oven Pizza

Finalists: U.S. Pizza, Doe’s Eat Place, The Faded Rose

Salad around Arkansas

Winner: Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot)

Finalists: Cross Creek Sandwich Shop (Conway), Local Lime (Rogers), Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe (Conway)

Sandwich in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Cypress Social

Finalists: Hillcrest Artisan Meats, Brood & Barley, Esters SOMA

Sandwich around Arkansas

Winner: Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot)

Finalists: Cross Creek Sandwich Shop (Conway), SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs), The Ohio Club (Hot Springs)

Soup in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Mike’s Cafe

Finalists: Baja Grill, Boulevard Bread Co., Cafe Bossa Nova

Soup around Arkansas

Winner: Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot)

Finalists: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, Baja Grill (Benton), Cross Creek Sandwich Shop (Conway)

Steak in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Doe’s Eat Place

Finalists: Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse, Petit & Keet, Cypress Social

Steak around Arkansas

Winner: Taylor’s Steakhouse (Dumas)

Finalists: Tamale Factory (Augusta), Mike’s Place (Conway), The Hive (Bentonville)

Sushi in Little Rock

Winner: Kemuri

Finalists: Rock n Roll Sushi, Benihana, Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant

Sushi around Arkansas

Winner: Ai Sushi (Hot Springs)

Finalists: Sushi House (Bentonville), Benihana, w (Fayetteville)

Tacos in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Heights Taco & Tamale

Finalists: El Sur, Tacos Godoy, The Fold Botanas & Bar

Tacos around Arkansas

Winner: Baja Grill (Benton)

Finalists: Local Lime (Rogers), Torchy’s Tacos (Fayetteville), Taco Mama (Hot Springs)

Yogurt/smoothies in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Argenta Nutrition

Finalists: Tropical Smoothie Cafe, The Nutrition Place

Yogurt/smoothies around Arkansas

Winner: Grinds Coffee Co. (Cabot)

Finalists: The Healthy Spot (Greenbrier), Panther Nutrition of Cabot (Cabot), Natural State Smoothies (Fayetteville)

BEST SPECIALTY DINING

Business lunch in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Brood & Barley

Finalists: The Faded Rose, Doe’s Eat Place, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

Business lunch around Arkansas

Winner: Cross Creek Sandwich Shop (Conway)

Finalists: The Parsonage (Jonesboro), Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot), Cafe 1217 (Hot Springs)

Dog friendly in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Bark Bar

Finalists: The Rail Yard, Dugan’s Pub, Flyway Brewing

Dog friendly around Arkansas

Winner: Good Dog Cafe (Fayetteville)

Finalists: Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Beer Garden (Hot Springs), Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe (Bentonville), Nomad’s Southtown Kitchen + Bar (Fayetteville)

Fine dining in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Petit & Keet

Finalists: Allsopp & Chapple, Table 28, Brood & Barley

Fine dining around Arkansas

Winner: Red Apple Inn (Heber Springs)

Finalists: Bombadil’s Cafe (Eureka Springs), The Hive (Bentonville), Vetro 1925 (Fayetteville)

Fun in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Cypress Social

Finalists: Hill Station, Petit & Keet, Rock n Roll Sushi

Fun around Arkansas

Winner: JJ’s Grill (Fayetteville)

Finalists: Mule Kick (Magnolia), SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs), The Ohio Club (Hot Springs)

Gluten free in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Dempsey Bakery

Finalists: La Terraza Rum & Lounge, Cypress Social, North Bar

Gluten free around Arkansas

Winner: Baja Grill (Benton)

Finalists: American Pie Pizza, SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs), Cafe 1217 (Hot Springs)

Healthy in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Taziki’s

Finalists: Esters SOMA, Brood & Barley, ZaZa Fine Salad + Wood Oven Pizza

Healthy around Arkansas

Winner: Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot)

Finalists: ZaZa Fine Salad + Wood Oven Pizza (Conway), Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, Bombadil’s Cafe (Eureka Springs)

Home cookin’ in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Maddie’s Place

Finalists: House of Mental, David Family Kitchen, Soul Fish Cafe

Home cookin’ around Arkansas

Winner: Holly’s Country Cookin’ (Conway)

Finalists: YGFBFKitchen Restaurant & Catering (Conway), Peggy Sue’s Place (Heber Springs), The Parsonage (Jonesboro)

Outdoor dining in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Baja Grill

Finalists: Cypress Social, Flyway Brewing, Brave New Restaurant

Outdoor dining around Arkansas

Winner: Mule Kick (Magnolia)

Finalists: WunderHaus (Conway), Postmaster’s Grill (Camden), Rolando’s Restaurante (Hot Springs)

Place for kids in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Big Orange

Finalists: The Rail Yard, The Root Cafe, All Aboard Restaurant & Grill

Place for kids around Arkansas

Winner: Purple Cow

Finalists: Mule Kick (Magnolia), Smitty’s Garage Burgers & Beer (Rogers), Stoby’s Restaurant (Conway)

Seafood in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Kemuri

Finalists: Brave New Restaurant, Petit & Keet, Brood & Barley

Seafood around Arkansas

Winner: Dondie’s White River Princess

Finalists: Flying Fish (Bentonville), Powerhouse Seafood & Grill (Fayetteville), BLU Fish House (Bentonville)

Vegetarian/vegan in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Esters SOMA

Finalists: The Root Cafe, Star of India, Brood & Barley

Vegetarian/vegan around

Arkansas

Winner: Baja Grill (Benton)

Finalists: SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs), Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe (Bentonville), Kollective Coffee + Tea (Hot Springs)

Wine list in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Petit & Keet

Finalists: Table 28, Allsopp & Chapple, Crush Wine Bar

Wine list around Arkansas

Winner: 501 Prime (Hot Springs)

Finalists: Bordinos (Fayetteville), The Preacher’s Son (Bentonville), Omar’s Uptown (Jonesboro)

INTERNATIONAL

Chinese in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Three Fold

Finalists: Fantastic China, Fu Lin, Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Cooking

Chinese around the state

Winner: The Wok (Hot Springs)

Finalists: Jade China Restaurant (Conway), Mong Dynasty (Fayetteville), Lin’s Garden (Bentonville)

Indian in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Star of India

Finalists: Saffron, Taj Mahal, The Indian Feast

Indian around Arkansas

Winner: Flavors Indian Cuisine (Bentonville)

Finalists: Khana Indian Grill (Fayetteville), Pandiya’s South Indian Cuisine (Bentonville)

Italian in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Bruno’s Little Italy

Finalists: Graffiti’s Italian Restaurant, Raduno Brick Oven and Barroom, Ristorante Capeo

Italian around Arkansas

Winner: Ermilio’s Italian Home Cooking (Eureka Springs)

Finalists: DeLuca’s Pizzeria (Hot Springs), Pasta Grill (Conway), Vetro 1925 (Fayetteville)

Japanese in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Kemuri

Finalists: Aji Ramen Bar, Benihana (North Little Rock), Rock n Roll Sushi

Japanese around Arkansas

Winner: Sushi House (Bentonville)

Finalists: Meiji Japanese Cuisine (Fayetteville), Osaka Japanese Steakhouse and Bar (Hot Springs), Umami Sushi Lounge & Grill Fusion (Conway)

Mexican in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: La Hacienda

Finalists: Baja Grill, Heights Taco & Tamale, Local Lime

Mexican around Arkansas

Winner: Local Lime (Rogers)

Finalists: Baja Grill (Benton), Table Mesa (Bentonville), Taco Mama (Hot Springs)

Other international in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: KBird

Finalists: Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe, Cafe Bossa Nova, Layla’s Gyro

Other international around Arkansas

Winner: Rolando’s Restaurante (Hot Springs)

Finalists: A Taste of Thai (Fayetteville), Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe (Bentonville), WunderHaus (Conway)

BEST TAKEAWAY/MOBILE DINING

Butcher in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Edward’s Food Giant (Cantrell)

Finalists: Hillcrest Artisan Meats, Hogg’s Meat Market, Heights Corner Market

Butcher around Arkansas

Winner: Weldon’s Meat Market (Hot Springs)

Finalists: Richard’s Country Meat Market (Fayetteville), Tusk & Trotter (Bentonville), Butcher Boys Meat Market & Deli (Van Buren)

Caterer in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Low Ivy Catering

Finalists: On the Go Food Truck and Catering, Trio’s Restaurant, Catering to You

Caterer around Arkansas

Winner: The Magic Food Bus (Conway)

Finalists: YGFBFKitchen Restaurant and Catering (Conway), Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot), Taziki’s Mediterranean

Deli/gourmet to-go in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: Boulevard Bread Co.

Finalists: Burge’s Hickory Smoked Turkeys and Hams, Hillcrest Artisan Meats, Hogg’s Meat Market

Deli/gourmet to-go around Arkansas

Winner: The Magic Food Bus (Conway)

Finalists: Taco Mama Side Town (Hot Springs), Weldon’s Meat Market (Hot Springs), Pea Farm Bistro (Cabot)

Food truck in Little Rock/North Little Rock

Winner: On the Go Food Truck and Catering

Finalists: Delta Biscuit Co., Tacos Godoy, Low Ivy Catering

Food truck around Arkansas

Winner: The Magic Food Bus (Conway)

Finalists: King Fry’s (Morrilton), Mama Vee’s Southern Homestyle Cuisine (Hot Springs), Taco Mama Side Town (Hot Springs)

BEST IN DRINKING

Best bar

Winner: Four Quarter Bar

Finalists: Allsopp & Chapple, Petit & Keet, Rock Town Distillery

New bar

Winner: Brood & Barley

Finalists: Cypress Social, Diablo’s Tacos and Mezcaleria, Hill Station

Bar for food

Winner: Four Quarter Bar

Finalists: Brood and Barley, The Capital Hotel, Petit & Keet

Bar for karaoke

Winner: Town Pump

Finalists: Brewski’s Pub & Grub, Khalil’s Pub & Grill, Maxine’s Live (Hot Springs)

Bar for live music

Winner: Four Quarter Bar

Finalists: Sticky Fingerz, Town Pump, The White Water Tavern

Bar for pool, darts, shuffleboard, etc.

Winner: Four Quarter Bar

Finalists: Midtown Billiards, Grumpy’s Too Neighborhood Bar and Grill, The Hillcrest Fountain

Bar for trivia

Winner: Flyway Brewing

Finalists: Dugan’s Pub, Mellow Mushroom, Stone’s Throw Brewing

Bartender

Winner: Greg Castille (Allsopp & Chapple)

Finalists: David Burnette (Brood & Barley), Jacob Huddleston (Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom), Kathy Jordan (Baja Grill)

Beer selection (bar or restaurant)

Winner: Flying Saucer

Finalists: Brood and Barley, Cypress Social (Maumelle), Lost Forty Brewing

Beer selection (liquor store)

Winner: Colonial Wine & Spirits

Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Bloody Mary

Winner: Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

Finalists: Brood & Barley, Midtown Billiards, Petit & Keet

Brewpub

Winner: Flyway Brewing

Finalists: Lost Forty, SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint (Hot Springs), Vino’s Brewpub

Cocktail list

Winner: Petit & Keet

Finalists: Allsopp & Chapple, Brood & Barley, Cypress Social (Maumelle)

Coldest beer

Winner: Four Quarter Bar

Finalists: Midtown Billiards, Pizza Cafe (Riverdale), Twin Peaks

Distillery

Winner: Rock Town Distillery

Finalists: Crystal Ridge Distillery (Hot Springs), Fox Trail Distillery (Rogers), Postmaster Spirits (Newport)

Dive bar

Winner: Four Quarter Bar

Finalists: Grumpy’s Too, Midtown Billiards, Town Pump

Gay bar

Winner: 610 Center

Finalists: Discovery, Lucky Lou’s, Triniti Nightclub

Happy hour

Winner: Baja Grill

Finalists: Brood & Barley, Petit & Keet, Table 28

Liquor store

Winner: Colonial Wine and Spirits

Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Local brewery

Winner: Lost Forty Brewing

Finalists: Flyway Brewing, Stone’s Throw Brewing, Vino’s Brewpub

Local IPA

Winner: Flyway Brewing Early Bird IPA

Finalists: Diamond Bear Two Term Presidential IPA, Lost Forty Rockhound IPA,

Local Pale Ale

Winner: Flyway Peregrine Pale Ale

Finalists: Diamond Bear Pale Ale, Lost Forty Pale Ale, Vino’s Pale Ale

Margarita

Winner: The Fold Botanas + Bar

Finalists: Baja Grill, Local Lime, Taco Mama (Hot Springs)

Martini

Winner: Cache

Finalists: The Capital Hotel, Copper Grill, Petit & Keet

National Brewery

Winner: New Belgium

Finalists: Dogfish Head, Bell’s Brewery, Lagunitas Brewing Co.

Neighborhood Bar

Winner: Four Quarter Bar

Finalists: Brood & Barley, Dugan’s Pub, Starlite Club (Hot Springs)

Patio or deck for drinking

Winner: Cypress Social

Finalists: Brave New Restaurant, Cache, Ciao Baci

Pickup bar

Winner: Midtown Billiards

Finalists: Maxine’s Live (Hot Springs), Petit & Keet, Starlite Club (Hot Springs)

Sommelier

Winner: Jeff Yant (Cache)

Finalists: Susie Long (Petit & Keet)

Wine bar

Winner: Petit & Keet

Finalists: Brave New Restaurant, Crush Wine Bar, Zin Wine Bar

Wine list

Winner: Petit & Keet

Finalists: Allsopp & Chapple, Ciao Baci, Crush Wine Bar

BEST BY REGION

Overall restaurant in Benton/Bryant

Baja Grill (Benton)

Finalists: Eat My Catfish (Benton), Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing (Benton), Verona Italian Restaurant (Benton)

Overall restaurant in Rogers/Bentonville

Winner: The Hive (Bentonville)

Finalists: Local Lime (Rogers), The Preacher’s Son Cafe (Bentonville), Tusk & Trotter (Bentonville)

Overall restaurant in Conway

Winner: Mike’s Place

Finalists: Holly’s Country Cookin’, WunderHaus, YGFBFKitchen Restaurant

Overall restaurant in Eureka Springs

Winner: Local Flavor

Finalists: Bombadil’s Cafe, Ermilio’s Italian Home Cooking, Grotto Wood Fired Grill and Wine Cave

Overall restaurant in Fayetteville/Springdale/Johnson

Winner: Hugo’s (Fayetteville)

Finalists: The Farmer’s Table Cafe (Fayetteville), Herman’s Ribhouse (Fayetteville), Rolando’s Restaurante (Fayetteville)

Overall Restaurant in Hot Springs

Winner: DeLuca’s Pizzeria

Finalists: Rolando’s Restaurante, SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint, Taco Mama