Bitching and moaning is what we do best at the Arkansas Times lately, but sometimes you have to don rose-colored sunglasses and cheer yourself up with a trip to the snow cone shack. Even the most entrenched misanthropes among us can admit there are some fine people doing delightful things around here (shout out to Arkansas’s 2021 best budtender, Buffy Montgomery!), and that perhaps that’s cause enough to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Arkansas’s pathetic vaccination rates could suck anyone into the doldrums, but the annual Best of Arkansas edition is a well-timed shot in the arm.
The readers have voted, and you have pretty good taste. Sen. Joyce Elliott is indeed the best Arkansan. The Van, which supported the dignity of our homeless population even through the pandemic by helping them secure essentials like clothes, food and toothpaste, deserves accolades and support. Discovery’s reign as the best gay bar should not and has not been challenged.
We peppered some of the winners with lightning round Q&As, and were happy we did. Actress Jamee McAdoo shared what it’s like to dip a toe into the pageant scene and wind up winning the tiara. Designer Kelley Kolletis tipped us off to the color of the year and even told us how to not mess it up. TV meteorologist Todd Yakoubian offered up a dad joke tragic and endearing enough to make the whole state groan.
The editors here have favorites, too, and we took the liberty of fleshing out readers’ nominations with a few of our own. Food editor (and best author nominee) Rhett Brinkley picked Arkansas’s best peck of pickles on a road trip to visit Blytheville’s own Mr. Davis Pickles. A former preschool teacher who bounded into the pickle-making arena after sampling his own mother’s recipe and finding it wanting (savage!), Dedric Davis pickles whatever he pleases, rules be damned. Turkey bologna? Hot dogs? Sure, pickle them, why not? And his cucumber-based concoctions are equally innovative. Can’t decide between dill or bread and butter? Let Mr. Davis Pickles blow your mind with a combination of the two flavors, all in one jar.
Our most elusive editor, Lindsey Millar, gives up the secret location of his clubhouse with a story about Natural State Treehouses, a Fayetteville-based business that can make your childhood dreams come true.
And culture editor Stephanie Smittle combines encyclopedic knowledge of the Little Rock music scene and her signature balletic prose to remind us why the White Water Tavern, our favorite phoenix, will always rise to the top of any best live music venue list.
The mosquitoes are biting and a dark virus cloud seems to have settled over the state like we’re the Addams Family or something. But if it’s the end times, might as well enjoy them. So binge watch “The Mysterious Benedict Society” courtesy of Little Rock’s best newly famous writer, Trenton Lee Stewart. Affix some faux lashes from Beauty & Beyond to look your most fly on the voyage to the hereafter. Drop in at Colonial Wines and Spirits (“best booze to go”) and provision yourself to offer up a proper farewell toast. It’s summer vacation’s (and maybe even Western civilization’s) last gasp. Let’s break out the good stuff.
by Rhett Brinkley
by Austin Bailey
by Stephanie Smittle
by Lindsey Millar
By Jordan Hickey
Recreation
Bike trail
Arkansas River Trail
Finalists: Mt. Nebo State Park Monument Trails (Dardanelle), Northwoods Trails (Hot Springs), Pinnacle Mountain State Park Monument Trails (Roland), Slaughter Pen (Bentonville)
Cheap date
Pinnacle Mountain State Park (Roland)
Finalists: Arkansas Skatium, Kenda Drive-In (Marshall), The Rail Yard, Riverfront Park
Family attraction
Little Rock Zoo
Finalists: Brady Mountain Recreation Area on Lake Ouachita (Royal), Little Rock River Market District, Loco Ropes (Mountain View), Petit Jean State Park (Morrilton)
Golf course
Rebsamen Golf Course
Finalists: Burns Park Golf Course (North Little Rock), Country Club of Little Rock, Pleasant Valley Golf Course, Red Apple Inn & Country Club (Heber Springs)
Gym/place to work out
10 Fitness
Finalists: 365 Fitness (Conway), Gravitas Martial Arts (Conway), Jolly Bodies, SparkFit
Hiking trail
Petit Jean State Park (Morrilton)
Finalists: Devil’s Den State Park (West Fork), Emerald Park (North Little Rock),
Pinnacle Mountain State Park (Roland), Rattlesnake Ridge Natural Area (Roland)
Marina
Mountain Harbor Resort and Spa on Lake Ouachita (Mount Ida)
Finalists: Brady Mountain Resort & Marina on Lake Ouachita (Royal), Eden Isle Marina on Greers Ferry Lake (Heber Springs), Heber Springs Marina on Greers Ferry Lake, Shiloh Marina on Greers Ferry Lake (Higden)
Outdoor attraction
Garvan Woodland Gardens (Hot Springs)
Finalists: Buffalo National River, Little Rock Zoo, Loco Ropes (Mountain View), Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs)
Park
Two Rivers Park
Finalists: Allsopp Park, Burns Park (North Little Rock), Murray Park, Pinnacle Mountain State Park
Place to canoe/kayak/tube
Buffalo River
Finalists: Caddo River, Little Maumelle River, Little Red River, White River
Place to swim
Greers Ferry Lake
Finalists: Buffalo National River, DeGray Lake, Lake Hamilton, Little Rock Racquet Club
Resort
The Lodge at Mount Magazine (Paris)
Finalists: Gaston’s White River Resort (Lakeview), Mountain Harbor Resort and Spa (Mount Ida), Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs), Red Apple Inn & Country Club (Heber Springs)
Weekend getaway
Eureka Springs
Finalists: 21c Museum Hotel (Bentonville), Gaston’s White River Resort (Lakeview), Hot Springs, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs)
Local Entertainment
Artist
Milkdadd
Finalists: Guy Bell, Matthew Castellano, Lisa Krannichfeld, Katherine Strause
Comedian
Nate Williams
Finalists: Big Dre, Gene Berry, Michael Brown, Jason Willey
Country band/artist
Bonnie Montgomery
Finalists: Cliff & Susan (Susan Erwin and Cliff Prowse), Lucero, Bree Ogden, Salty Dogs
Dance club
Discovery
Finalists: Club 27, Electric Cowboy, Jimmy Doyle’s Country Club (North Little Rock), Sway
DJ
DJ Kramer
Finalists: DJ Courier (Hot Springs), g-force, Shayne Gray (Gray Matter Radio on KABF-FM 88.3), JJ Wilson
Filmmaker
Jeff Nichols
Finalists: Lee Isaac Chung, Graham Gordy, Mark Thiedeman, Kathryn Tucker
Gay bar
Discovery
Finalists: 610 Center, Reno’s (North Little Rock), Sway, Triniti Nightclub
Hip-hop artist
Big Piph
Finalists: 607, Bankroll Freddie, Chris James, Yuni Wa
Jazz band/group
The Rodney Block Collective
Finalists: The Big Dam Horns, Dizzy 7, Philli Moo & Qnote, Ted Ludwig Trio
Late night spot
Four Quarter Bar (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Brewski’s Pub & Grub, Ciao Baci, Midtown Billiards, Town Pump
Live music festival
Arkansas Folk Festival (Mountain View)
Finalists: Toad Suck Daze (Conway), Hillberry Music Festival (Eureka Springs), Valley of the Vapors Independent Music Festival (Hot Springs), Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival (North Little Rock)
Live music venue
White Water Tavern
Finalists: Four Quarter Bar (North Little Rock), Rev Room, Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Shack, Willy D’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Piano Bar
Local actor
Jamee McAdoo
Finalists: Natalie Canerday, Barry Clifton, Duane Jackson, Satia Spencer
Local theater
Arkansas Repertory Theatre
Finalists: Argenta Community Theater (North Little Rock), Opera in the Rock, The Studio Theatre, The Weekend Theater
Movie theater
Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema
Finalists: AMC Chenal 9, Cinemark Colonel Glenn and XD, Movie Tavern, Regal UA Breckenridge
Museum
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (Bentonville)
Finalists: Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Historic Arkansas Museum, Mid-America Science Museum (Hot Springs), Museum of Discovery
Neighborhood festival
Hillcrest Harvestfest
Finalists: Arkansas Cornbread Festival, Block on Rock (Stone’s Throw Brewing), Festival of Darkness (Lost Forty), Jazz in the Park
Performing arts group
Arkansas Symphony Orchestra
Finalists: Argenta Community Theater, Ballet Arkansas, Opera in the Rock, Red Octopus Theatre Group
Photographer
Amber Lane Photography (Russellville)
Finalists: Lexi Adams Photography (Conway), Brian Chilson, Katie Childs Photo, Ashley Murphy Images
Place for karaoke
Town Pump
Finalists: Brewski’s Pub & Grub, Dust Bowl Lanes and Lounge, The Hangout Grill & Bar (North Little Rock), Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill (Maumelle)
Place for trivia
Flyway Brewing
Finalists: Brewski’s Pub & Grub, Dugan’s Pub, Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, Midtown Billiards
Place to gamble
Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs)
Finalists: Cherokee Casino and Hotel (Roland, Oklahoma), Choctaw Casino (Pocola, Oklahoma), Saracen Casino Resort (Pine Bluff), Tunica, Mississippi
Poet
Crystal C. Mercer
Finalists: Bryan Borland, Kai Coggin, Chris James, R.J. Looney
Rock band
Dazz & Brie
Finalists: Adventureland, Adam Faucett and The Tall Grass, Amie Bishop (Hot Springs)
Sports bar
Brewski’s Pub & Grub
Finalists: Legends Sports Bar at Saracen Casino Resort (Pine Bluff), Lucky’s Sports Bar and Grill (Maumelle), Prospect Sports Bar and Grill, Silks Bar and Grill at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs)
Local Media
Blog
Arkansas Blog
Finalists: Arkansas Outside, Blue Hog Report, The Mighty Rib, Rock Candy
Columnist/reporter
Max Brantley
Finalist: John Brummett, Ernie Dumas, Dwain Hebda (Ya!Mule Wordsmiths), Philip Martin
Newspaper writer
Max Brantley
Finalist: Austin Bailey, Dwain Hebda (Ya!Mule Wordsmiths), Andrew DeMillo, Ginny Monk
Podcast
Arkansas Times: Week in Review
Finalists: BlackbeltVoices, Gamblers, Rock the Culture, Not For Prophets Stereo Podcast
Radio personality
Heather Brown (KLAL-FM Alice 107.7)
Finalists: Bobby Bones (WSIX-FM, Nashville), Kyle Kellams (KUAF-FM 91.3), Roger Scott and Tommy Smith (KABZ-FM “The Buzz” 103.7)
Radio station
KLAL-FM Alice 107.7
Finalists: KABF-FM 88.3, KUAR-FM 89.1/KLRE-FM 90.5, KUAF-FM 91.3, KSSN-FM 96
TV meteorologist
Todd Yakoubian (KATV)
Finalists: Tom Brannon (THV11), Garrett Lewis (KFSM), Melinda Mayo (KATV), Keith Monahan (KARK)
TV personality
Craig O’Neill (THV11)
Finalists: Steve Barnes (Arkansas PBS), Alyson Courtney (KATV), Chris May (KATV), Laura Monteverdi (KARK)
TV sportscaster
Steve Sullivan (KATV)
Finalists: Hayden Balgavy (THV11), Dorian Craft (THV11), Wess Moore (FOX16), Tera Talmadge (Pig Trail Nation)
TV station
KATV (Channel 7)
Finalists: Arkansas PBS, KARK (Channel 4), KLRT (FOX16), KTHV (THV11)
Website
arktimes.com
Finalists: arkansas.gov, arkansasonline.com, arkansasoutside.com, bluehogreport.com
People and Politics
Athlete
Moses Moody
Finalists: Davonte Davis, Lee Ann Jolly, Cayden Parker, Cayden Wallace
Author
Charles Portis
Finalists: Rhett Brinkley, Kevin Brockmeier, Crystal C. Mercer, Trenton Lee Stewart
Arkansan
Joyce Elliott
Finalists: Matt Campbell, Crystal C. Mercer, Eric Musselman, Ryan Taneja
Little Rocker
Joyce Elliott
Finalists: Matt Campbell, Capi Peck, Frank Scott Jr., Kathy Webb
Celebrity
Mary Steenburgen
Finalists: Bankroll Freddie, Symone the Ebony Enchantress, Billy Bob Thornton, Ryan Taneja
Charity event
Soup Sunday (Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families)
Finalists: Cupcakes for Goodness Sake (CareLink), Dinner on the Grounds (Our House), The Show Must Go On (benefit concert for local theaters), UAMS Winthrop Rockefeller Cure Walk
Chief executive officer
Courtney Pledger (Arkansas PBS)
Finalists: Janet Jones (Janet Jones Realty), Rusty Mathis (Ben E. Keith), Chris Moses (Newmark Moses Tucker Partners), Dan Roda (Abaca Cannabis Banking)
Conservative
Asa Hutchinson
Finalists: Tom Cotton, Jim Hendren, French Hill, Jason Rapert
Liberal
Joyce Elliott
Finalists: Matt Campbell, Nicole Clowney, Clarke Tucker, Micah Wallace
Little Rock City Director
Kathy Webb
Finalists: Capi Peck, Antwan Phillips, Ken Richardson, Doris Wright
Misuse of taxpayer funds
99% of the bills passed in the Arkansas 2021 legislative session
Finalists: Lawsuits defending unconstitutional laws, Sen. Jason Rapert, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Shutting down War Memorial Golf Course
Nonprofit
The Van (The One Inc.)
Finalists: Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Our House, World Services for the Blind
Philanthropist
Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation
Finalists: John Burkhalter, Rick Fleetwood, Ryan Taneja, Walton Family
Politician
Joyce Elliott
Finalists: Tom Cotton, Jim Hendren, Asa Hutchinson, Clarke Tucker
Worst Arkansan
Jason Rapert
Finalists: Tom Cotton, Asa Hutchinson, Leslie Rutledge, Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Food and Drink
Arkansas-brewed beer
Lost Forty
Finalists: Diamond Bear, Flyway Brewing, Stone’s Throw Brewing, Superior Bathhouse Brewery (Hot Springs)
Baked goods
Community Bakery
Finalists: Boulevard Bread Co., Cinnamon Creme Bakery, Dempsey Bakery, Wild Sweet Williams (Searcy)
Booze to go
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor (Sherwood), Legacy Wine and Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor, Sullivant’s Liquor
Bread
Boulevard Bread Co.
Finalists: Community Bakery, Old Mill, Rosalia’s Family Bakery, Serenity Farm Bread (Leslie)
Brunch
Red Door
Finalists: At The Corner, Lost Forty Brewing, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, YaYa’s Euro Bistro
Business lunch
Trio’s
Finalists: Cache, Doe’s Eat Place, The Faded Rose, Whole Hog Cafe
Caterer
Whole Hog Cafe
Finalists: Catering to You, Diane’s Gourmet, Low Ivy Catering, Trio’s
Cheese dip
Heights Taco and Tamale
Finalists: Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, Local Lime, Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill, Mexico Chiquito
Cocktail
Petit & Keet
Finalists: Cache, Ciao Baci, Copper Mule Table & Tap (Bryant), Raduno
Curbside restaurant service
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
Finalists: The Fold Botanas & Bar, Star of India, Trio’s, Whole Hog Cafe
Food festival
Main Street Food Truck Fest
Finalists: Arkansas Cornbread Festival, Cupcakes for Goodness Sake, International Greek Food Festival, World Cheese Dip Festival
French fries
Big Orange
Finalists: Ciao Baci, Doe’s Eat Place, The Faded Rose, Track Kitchen at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs)
Happy hour
Petit & Keet
Finalists: Brewski’s Pub & Grub, Brood & Barley, Ciao Baci, Midtown Billiards
Liquor store
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Finalists: 107 Liquor, Legacy Wine & Spirits, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor, Sullivant’s Liquor Store
Milkshake
The Purple Cow Restaurant
Finalists: Big Orange, Loblolly Creamery, MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream and Treatery, The Original ScoopDog (North Little Rock)
Onion rings
The Purple Cow Restaurant
Finalists: Cotham’s in the City, Copper Mule Table & Tap (Bryant), Hubcap Burger Co., Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort Track Kitchen (Hot Springs)
Outdoor dining
Hill Station
Finalists: The Bugler at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs), Ciao Baci, The Faded Rose, Soul Fish Cafe
Restaurant delivery
Damgoode Pies
Finalists: Casa Manana, Fantastic China, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, Whole Hog Cafe
Ribs
Whole Hog Cafe
Finalists: Corky’s Ribs & BBQ, Count Porkula, Sims Bar-B-Que
Salad
ZaZa Fine Salad + Wood Oven Pizza Co.
Finalists: Big Orange, The Faded Rose, U.S. Pizza Co., Whole Hog Cafe
Sushi
Kemuri
Finalists: Oceans at Arthur’s, Rock ‘N’ Roll Sushi, Sky Modern Japanese, Sushi Cafe
Vegetarian
The Root Cafe
Finalists: Baja Grill, Esters Pub, MeMe’s Twisted Potato, Star of India Restaurant
Wine list
Petit & Keet
Finalists: The Bugler at Oaklawn (Hot Springs), Ciao Baci, Crush Wine Bar (North Little Rock), Trio’s
Shopping
Antiques
Midtown Vintage Market
Finalists: Fabulous Finds Antique & Decorative Mall, Roy Dudley Estate Sales, Ruth Hanna’s, Sweet Home/Clement
Art Gallery
M2 Gallery
Finalists: Boswell Mourot Fine Art, Gallery 26, Hearne Fine Art, Rivertown Gallery (Mountain Home)
Auto dealer
Subaru of Little Rock
Finalists: Crain Chevrolet, Everett Buick GMC, Mark McLarty Toyota, Steve Landers Auto Group
Bicycle shop
Angry Dave’s Bicycles (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Arkansas Cycling & Fitness, The Community Bicyclist, The Ride (Conway), Spokes Giant
Bookstore
WordsWorth Books
Finalists: Bookish (Fort Smith), The Bookstore at Library Square, Dickson Street Bookshop (Fayetteville), Dog Ear Books (Russellville)
Bridal store
Lowe’s Bridal (Brinkley)
Finalists: The Bridal Cottage (North Little Rock), Couture Bridal Shop (Rogers), Something Bleu Bridal Boutique (Hot Springs), Unveiled Bridal Collection
CBD store
Healing Hemp of Arkansas
Finalists: Alabi Cannabis Company, Heights Apothecary and Hemp Co., Good Earth Organics, Green Corner Store
Children’s clothing
The Toggery
Finalists: Caroline’s Consignment, Clara Jane & Jax (Batesville), Rhea Drug Store, Simply Sweet Kids (Conway)
Fabrics and drapery
Cynthia East Fabrics
Finalists: Designer Effects, Joyce Holt’s Window Works, Laura’s Draperies & Blinds, Marshall Dry Goods Co. (Batesville)
Farmers market
Little Rock Farmers Market
Finalists: Argenta Farmers Market, The Bramble Market, Me and McGee Market, White Water Tavern Market
Flooring store
Cantrell Furniture Design Center
Finalists: C&F Flooring and Rug Gallery, Carpet Barn (North Little Rock), McElroy Tops & Floors, River City Flooring
Florist
Petal to the Metal Floristry
Finalists: The Empty Vase, Frances Flower Shop, Letta’s Flowers and Gifts (Bryant), Tanarah Luxe Floral
Furniture
Hank’s Fine Furniture
Finalists: Ashley Furniture HomeStore, Cantrell Furniture Design Center Store, Cost Plus Furniture, Sweet Home/Clement
Garden store
The Good Earth Garden Center
Finalists: Botanica Gardens, Cantrell Gardens Nursery, Hocott’s Garden Center, Plantopia
Gift shop
Box Turtle
Finalists: Bella Vita Jewelry, The Crown Shop, Moxy Modern Mercantile, Rhea Drug Store
Grocery store
Trader Joe’s
Finalists: Edwards Food Giant, Kroger, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods Market
Hardware/home improvement
Fuller & Son Hardware
Finalists: Ace Hardware, Kraftco Hardware, The Hardware Store (Fayetteville), Hum’s Hardware & Rental (North Little Rock)
Hip clothing
Box Turtle
Finalists: AR-T’s, Crying Weasel Vintage, Fringe Clothing, Scarlet
Hobby shop
Argenta Bead Co.
Finalists: ART Outfitters, The Coin & Stamp Shop, Control Records, HobbyTown (North Little Rock)
Home entertainment store
Arkansas Record-CD Exchange (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Audio Dimensions, Control Records, Family Leisure (North Little Rock), Solutions Home Entertainment
Jeweler
Sissy’s Log Cabin
Finalists: Bang-Up Betty, Bella Vita Jewelry & Gifts, Cecil’s Jewelry, Roberson’s Jewelry
Lingerie store
Cupid’s
Finalists: Adam & Eve, Angie Davis (Conway), Doctor John’s Lingerie and Novelties Boutique, Fantasies Lingerie and More (Cabot)
Men’s clothing
Dillard’s
Finalists: Baumans Fine Men’s Clothing, Bell & Sward (Conway), Mr. Wicks, The Woodsman Co. (Fort Smith)
Mobile phone provider
AT&T
Finalists: Cricket Wireless, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless
Motorcycle dealer
Toad Suck Harley-Davidson (Conway)
Finalists: Heritage Indian Motorcycle of Northwest Arkansas (Rogers), Honda of North Little Rock (North Little Rock), Richards Honda-Yamaha, Rock City Harley-Davidson
Outdoor store
Ozark Outdoor Supply
Finalists: Bass Pro Shop, Domestic Domestic, Ken Rash’s of Arkansas, Ozark Mountain Trading Co. (Conway)
Pawn shop
Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers (Little Rock, North Little Rock, Bryant, Conway)
Finalists: Big Daddy’s Pawn Shop, Levy Pawn and Gun, Pawnderosa Pawn Shop, USA Loans Pawn Shop
RV/camper dealer
Moix RV Supercenter (Conway)
Finalists: Crain RV (Benton), Gander RV & Outdoors (North Little Rock), Goss Camper Sales, Kiko’s Kountry RV (North Little Rock)
Shoes
Rock City Kicks
Finalists: Happy Feet (North Little Rock), J Pruitt Shoes, Tops Shoes (Benton), Warren’s Shoes
Sporting goods
Ozark Outdoor Supply
Finalists: Academy Sports + Outdoor, Dick’s Sporting Goods (North Little Rock), Gene Lockwood’s, Rock City Running
Toys
The Toggery
Finalist: Box Turtle, Kindness & Joy Toys (Fayetteville), Knowledge Tree, Rhea Drug Store
Vape shop
Toddy Tobacco & Vape Shop
Finalists: Abby Road, Rogue Vapers, The Vapor Connection, Vapor World
Vintage clothing
Crying Weasel Vintage
Finalists: America Jane Vintage (Conway), Oak Forest Vintage, Ruth Hanna’s, Thriftpologie
Women’s clothing
E. Leigh’s
Finalists: Crying Weasel Vintage, Fringe Clothing, Rhea Drug Store, Vesta’s Boutique
Education
Pre-k or preschool
Pulaski Academy
Finalists: The Anthony School, Episcopal Collegiate School, Pediatrics Plus
Community college
UA Pulaski Tech (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Arkansas State University-Beebe, National Park College (Hot Springs), NorthWest Arkansas Community College (Bentonville), South Arkansas Community College (El Dorado)
Four-year college/university
University of Arkansas (Fayetteville)
Finalists: Arkansas State University (Jonesboro), Hendrix College (Conway), University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas (Conway)
Private school
Pulaski Academy
Finalists: The Anthony School, Catholic High School for Boys, Episcopal Collegiate School, Hannah School
Public school
Little Rock Central High School
Finalists: eStem Public Charter School, Forest Park Elementary, North Little Rock High School, Pulaski Heights Elementary
Goods and Services
Accounting firm
Frost PLLC
Finalists: CFO Network (North Little Rock), EGP PLLC, HCJ CPA’s & Advisors, Landmark
Apartment complex
The Fitzroy Chenal
Finalists: Argenta Flats Apartments, Bowman Pointe Apartments, The Pointe Brodie Creek, The Pointe North Hills, Wellington at Chenal
Architect
Cromwell
Finalists: AMR Architects, John Greer (WER Architects), Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, Taggart Architects
Arkansas-based company
Walmart
Finalists: The Pointe North Hills, Roller Funeral Homes, Stephens Inc., Superior Senior Care
Artisan
Bang-Up Betty (Stacey Bowers)
Finalists: AR-T’s (Justin Sharp), Bella Vita (Brandy McNair), Hannah Lawrence, Turner Custom Millwork
Auto service
Discount Tire & Brake
Finalists: Jett’s Gas & Service, Little Rock Paint and Body, R Street Shell, Subaru of Little Rock
Autoglass repair
Safelite AutoGlass
Finalists: Allied Glass & Frame Shop (Benton), Capitol Glass Co., Dr. B’s Windshield Repair Co., Mobile Glass Pros
Bank
Arvest
Finalists: Arkansas Federal Credit Union, Bank of England, Bank of Little Rock, Centennial Bank
Commercial insurance agency
State Farm
Finalists: Arkansas Farm Bureau, Brown & Brown Insurance, The Hatcher Agency, Shelter Insurance
Commercial real estate agency
Keller Williams Realty
Finalists: Kelley Commercial Partners, McKimmey Realtors, Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, The Property Group
Company to work for
CareLink (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Cornerstone Construction, Kelley Commercial Partners, Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, Roller Funeral Homes
Contractor
Kinco Constructors
Finalists: American Structure Inc., Cornerstone Construction, Lash Remodeling (Maumelle), River Rock Builders
Designer/decorator
Kelley Kolettis Designs
Finalists: Debi Davis Interior Design, Garry Mertins (mertinsdykehome), Brittany Nixon Creative, Johnna Novak (Novak Design)
Event venue
Heifer International
Finalists: First Security Amphitheater/River Market Pavilions, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, The Rev Room, Rusty Tractor Vineyards
Funeral home
Roller Funeral Homes
Finalists: Ashby Funeral Home (Benton), Bella Vista Funeral Home (Bella Vista), North Little Rock Funeral Home, Smith Family Funeral Homes
Handyman
Roman Gonzales
Finalists: Avant Garde Estate Services (Joshua Plant), The Dryer Vent Guy (Matthew Young, Conway), Lash Remodeling (Maumelle), Top Notch Home Services (Steven Long, Conway)
Home builder
Hines Homes
Finalists: Bradford Morris Construction, Graham Smith Construction, Markus Homes, Mike Orndorff Construction
Home inspection
Blackbird Inspections (Eric Young)
Finalists: Joe Cummins, GQ Inspection Services (Dennis Evans), Lance Lefler, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors (The Paulson Team)
Home, life, car insurance
State Farm
Finalists: Citizens Fidelity Insurance Co., Allison Covington (MidArk Insurance Group), The Jenkins Agency, USAA
Hotel
Capital Hotel
Finalists: Aloft Little Rock West, Embassy Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (Hot Springs)
HVAC repair
Middleton Heat & Air
Finalists: Airmasters Heating & Air Conditioning, Davis Comfort, Ski Brothers Heat and Air, Yates Maintenance Heating & Air
Internet service provider
AT&T U-verse
Finalists: Comcast, Conway Corp, Cox, Hyperleap
Landscaper/landscape design
The Good Earth Garden Center
Finalists: Chris H. Olsen, Pugh’s Earthworks (Maumelle), River Valley Horticulture Products, Westfall Design Studio (Tontitown)
Law firm
Wright Lindsey Jennings
Finalists: Duncan Johnston & Collins, Mitchell Williams Law Firm, PPGMR Law, Taylor King Law
Lawyer
Taylor King (Taylor King Law)
Finalists: Lauren Collins (Duncan Johnston & Collins), Bill James (James Law Firm), David Slade (Carney Bates & Pullium), Kacey Ziegler (Nash Law Firm in Maumelle)
Marketing firm
CJRW
Finalists: Campbell Ward, CMW Agency, MHP/Team SI, Thoma Thoma
Mover
Two Men and a Truck (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Brandon Moving & Storage (North Little Rock), Elite Movers, Mustard Seed Moving of Arkansas, VIP Moving of Arkansas
Music equipment
Guitar Center (Little Rock)
Finalists: Fry Guitars, Palmer Music Co. (Conway), Renown Music (North Little Rock), Shuffield Music Co. (Arkadelphia)
Pest control
Adams Pest Control
Finalists: Arkansas Pest Control (North Little Rock), Curry’s Termite, Elkins Pest Control (Maumelle), Pest & Animal Control, Legacy Termite and Pest Control
Pet groomers
Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa
Finalists: Doggie Do’s, Fairview Kennels, Hounds’ Hideaway (Conway, Jonesboro and Rogers), Woof Happy Tails
Plumber
Ray Lusk Plumbing
Finalists: Associated Plumbers Inc., David Guajardo (Action Mechanical, North Little Rock), Hall’s Affordable Plumbing, Merrick Plumbing (Benton)
Residential real estate agency
The Janet Jones Co.
Finalists: The Charlotte John Co., Keller Williams Realty, McKimmey Associates Realtors (North Little Rock), The Property Group
Siding, windows and roofing
Wilson’s Home Improvement (Hot Springs)
Finalists: Accountable Roofing, Arkansas Roofing Kompany (Conway), Cornerstone Construction, Sideco/Windco (North Little Rock)
Solar company
Seal Solar (North Little Rock)
Finalists: AEV Solar, Cornerstone Construction, Entegrity, Shine Solar (Rogers)
Tattoos
7th Street Tattoo
Finalists: Black Cobra Tattoos (Sherwood), Love Spell Tattoo, Lucky Bella Tattoos (North Little Rock), Smoky Row Tattoo (Russellville)
Travel agency
Poe Travel
Finalists: Friends Tours & Travel, Peacock Travel Group, Sue Smith Vacations (North Little Rock), West Rock Travel
Wealth management
Encompass Financial Partners
Finalists: Conger Wealth Management, Chris Harkins (Harkins Rafferty Wealth Management of Raymond James), Kelly Ross Journey (Edward Jones), Tim Rafferty (Harkins Rafferty Wealth Management of Raymond James)
Web design
Rock City Digital
Finalists: iProv, Matmon, Jeffrey A. Turnbow (Conway), Thomas Wallace Interactive Media
Window tinting
SunStop Window Tinting (North Little Rock)
Finalists: 007 Window Tinting (Benton), D&D Sun Control Inc. (North Little Rock), Jay’s Window Tinting (Sherwood), Rock City Wraps
Medical and Personal Care
Assisted living facility
Fox Ridge Luxury Senior Living
Finalists: The Manor Senior Living Community, Memory Care of Little Rock at Good Shepherd, Woodland Heights, Indian Rock Village (Fairfield Bay)
Barbershop
Dogtown Barber Lounge (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Blade and Barrel (Jacksonville), Handle Barbershop, Jerry’s Barbershop, Sullivan Barber Service
Budtender
Buffy Montgomery (Suite 443 in Hot Springs)
Finalists: Noah Nichols (Harvest, Conway), Micah Reynolds (Herbology), DJ Riggan (Good Day Farm Dispensary), Taylor Yates (Good Day Farm Dispensary)
Chiropractor
Dr. Beverly Foster (Chiropractic Health & Rehabilitation)
Finalists: Lee Hodge (Abundant Health Chiropractic & Therapeutic Massage), Omnis Rehab: Joint and Performance Center, Pinnacle Chiropractic, Dr. Richard Riley (Little Rock Chiropractic)
Cosmetic dentist
Dr. DJ Dailey (Smile Dailey General and Cosmetic Dentistry)
Finalists: Dr Stephen Deal (Deal Family Dentistry, Greenbrier), Dr. Montgomery Heathman (Heathman Family and Cosmetic Dentistry), Dr. Sam Strong (Dentalways), Dr. Jeff Wisner (Wisener, Cooper & Fergus DDS; Rogers)
Cosmetic surgeon
Dr. Suzanne Yee (Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center)
Finalists: Dr. Rhys Branman (Cosmetic Surgery Center), Dr. Melanie Prince (Melanie Prince, M.D. Plastic Surgery), Dr. Kris Shewmake (Shewmake Plastic Surgery), Dr. Gene Sloan (Aesthetic Plastic Surgery)
Counselor/therapist
Argenta Counseling
Finalists: Stacy Kinzler, Glenn McCracken, Rachel Pinto, Dr. Kathleen Wong (Bridges 2 Wellbeing, Fayetteville)
Dermatologist
Arkansas Dermatology
Finalists: Franks Dermatology, Dr. Jay Flaming, Dr. Ray Parker (Dermatology Group of Arkansas), Pinnacle Dermatology
Diet/weight loss center
Arkansas Heart BMI Institute
Finalists: Arkansas Health & Nutrition, Baptist Health Weight & Nutrition Center, Diet Center, Natural State Health Center
Dispensary
Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood)
Finalists: Good Day Farm, Greenlight Dispensary (Helena-West Helena), Herbology Little Rock, The Source (Bentonville)
Eyewear
Eye Care Arkansas
Finalists: Burrow’s and Mr. Franks Optical, James Eyecare & Optics Gallery, Kavanaugh Eye Care, Visioncare Arkansas (Conway)
Family dentist
Little Rock Family Dental
Finalists: Downtown Dental Care, Dr. Ethan Erwin (Hot Springs), Jolly Family Dental, Dr. Steve Mangan (Mangan Dental Group)
Family physician
Dr. Kent Covert (Little Rock Family Practice)
Finalists: Dr. Alison Richardson (Arkansas Family Medicine), Dr. Carey Roach (Barg Family Clinic), Dr. Stephen Tilley, Dr. Daniel Watson (Autumn Road Family Practice)
Hair salon
Red Beauty Lounge
Finalists: Carter|Miller, Salon Joseph, Salon Platinum (Conway), Heather Young
Hospital
Arkansas Children’s Hospital
Finalists: Arkansas Heart Hospital, Baptist Health, CHI St. Vincent, UAMS
In-home care
CareLink (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Baptist Health Hospice, Conway Regional Home Care Services, Home Instead, Superior Senior Care (Conway)
Massage therapist
Ava Bella Day Spa
Finalists: Abundant Health Chiropractic and Therapeutic Massage (Conway), Arkansas Healing Arts Massage & Wellness, Massage Arkansas, Zach Turner at Little Rock Massage and Wellness (North Little Rock)
Med spa
Rejuvenation Clinic and Day Spa
Finalists: Ava Bella Day Spa, Doctors MedSpa, Radiant Wellness by S&S, Skin Fix Med Spa
Mental health facility
The BridgeWay (North Little Rock)
Finalists: Conway Behavioral Health Hospital (Conway), Methodist Family Health, Pinnacle Pointe, Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas
Nail salon
Best Nails
Finalists: Cherish Nails & Spa, Chic Nails & Spa, Ethereal Nail Spa, Fashion Nails
Nursing home
Briarwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Finalists: Andover Place, Chenal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Encore West Little Rock, Garland Nursing & Rehab, Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Good Shepherd
Ophthalmologist
Dr. Katherine Baltz (Central Arkansas Opthalmology)
Finalists: Dr. Laurie Barber (Little Rock Eye Clinic), Dr. Joseph Chacko (Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute Clinic, UAMS), Dr. Romona Davis (Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute Clinic, UAMS), Dr. Lydia Lane (Little Rock Eye Clinic)
Optometrist
Dr. Julie Dolven (James Eye Care)
Finalists: Dr. Susan DeBlack (DeBlack Eye Care, Conway), Dr. Brian Guice (Kavanaugh Eye Care), Dr. Derek Scott Long (Maumelle), McFarland Eye Care
Orthodontist
Phelan Orthodontics
Finalists: Daniel Orthodontics, Hodge Orthodontics, Vondran Orthodontics, Wardlaw Orthodontics
Orthopedic surgeon
Dr. Ken Martin (Martin Orthopedics)
Finalists: Dr. Kyle Blickenstaff (Unity Health, Searcy), Dr. William Hefley Jr. (Arkansas Surgical Hospital), Dr. P. Allan Smith (OrthoArkansas), Dr. Jonathan D. Wyatt (OrthoArkansas)
Pediatrician
Dr. Leah Youngblood (Little Rock Children’s Clinic)
Finalists: Dr. Cheryl Ahart (Little Rock Pediatric Clinic), Dr. Dawn Martin (All for Kids Pediatric Clinic), Dr. Josh O’Neill (Little Rock Pediatric Clinic), Dr. Aaron Strong (Little Rock Pediatric Clinic)
Personal trainer
Lee Ann Jolly (Jolly Bodies)
Finalists: Anna Bolte (Bolte Fitness), TJ Brown (Westside MMA), Brooke Walker (365 Fitness), Quen Spencer (Core Wellness)
Pharmacy
Kavanaugh Pharmacy
Finalists: Achor Family Pharmacy (Maumelle), Cornerstone Pharmacy, The Pharmacy at Wellington, Rhea Drug Store
Physical therapists
OrthoArkansas
Finalists: Advanced Physical Therapy, Harris & Renshaw Physical Therapy (Sherwood), Dr. Montana Chapman (Advanced Physical Therapy), Physical Therapy Institute
Prosthetics
Snell Prosthetics & Orthotics
Finalists: Arkansas Prosthetics and Pedorthics (Benton), Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, New Hope Prosthetics & Orthotics (North Little Rock)
Retirement
Good Shepherd Community
Finalists: Andover Place, Chenal Pines Retirement Resort, Chenal Village, Superior Senior Care
Spa
Ava Bella Day Spa
Finalists: Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa (Hot Springs), Copper Well Retreat, Doctors Med Spa, Rejuvenation Clinic & Day Spa
Veterinarian
Hillcrest Animal Hospital
Finalists: Allpets Animal Hospital, Dr. Brian Barron (Shackleford Veterinary Clinic), Pinnacle Valley Animal Hospital, Pleasant Valley Veterinary Clinic
Yoga studio
Barefoot Studio
Finalists: Arkansas Yoga Collective, Big Rock Yoga, Blue Yoga Nyla (North Little Rock), Sixth House Wellness Studio