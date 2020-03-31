Rett Peek

On Feb. 22, The Root Cafe hosted its Beard & Mustache Contest at Little Rock’s Bernice Garden. As usual, ace photograph Rett Peek was on hand to capture portraits of the hirsute competitors at the annual mustache competition in SoMa. Judges were Peek; Ansley Watson of KATV, Channel 7; Cody Mayes of Handle Barbershop and Noodle Eason of Dogtown Barber Lounge. Winners not pictured: Kara Clontz (Best DIY Crafted Beard), Todd McDonald (Best Mustache) and Alex Wells (Best Natural Beard Under 6 Inches). (The Arkansas Times was a sponsor.)

Rett Peek Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

George Anderson

Best Partial Beard

Advertisement

Rett Peek

Dennis Coast

Advertisement

Best Original Beard

Rett Peek

Kevin Etheridge

Best Natural Beard Over 6 Inches

Advertisement

Rett Peek

Stuart Williamson

Best Groomed Beard

Rett Peek

Kyle Arkansas

Contestant

Rett Peek

Zachariah Platson

Contestant

Advertisement

Rett Peek

Rick Sublett

Contestant

Rett Peek

Lance Whitney

Contestant

