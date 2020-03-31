On Feb. 22, The Root Cafe hosted its Beard & Mustache Contest at Little Rock’s Bernice Garden. As usual, ace photograph Rett Peek was on hand to capture portraits of the hirsute competitors at the annual mustache competition in SoMa. Judges were Peek; Ansley Watson of KATV, Channel 7; Cody Mayes of Handle Barbershop and Noodle Eason of Dogtown Barber Lounge. Winners not pictured: Kara Clontz (Best DIY Crafted Beard), Todd McDonald (Best Mustache) and Alex Wells (Best Natural Beard Under 6 Inches). (The Arkansas Times was a sponsor.)
Rett Peek
George Anderson
Best Partial Beard
Rett Peek
Dennis Coast
Best Original Beard
Rett Peek
Kevin Etheridge
Best Natural Beard Over 6 Inches
Rett Peek
Stuart Williamson
Best Groomed Beard
Rett Peek
Kyle Arkansas
Contestant
Rett Peek
Zachariah Platson
Contestant
Rett Peek
Rick Sublett
Contestant
Rett Peek
Lance Whitney
Contestant