To bask a bit longer in the hours after the first moment we glimpsed light after they called the election for decency on Saturday, four very long days after the vote and after four very long years that proved why that vote was do-or-die, The Observer, Spouse and Junior went out for a long family drive to look at the fall colors and just sorta breathe full, deep breaths for the first time in years.

The Observer, if you’ve paid attention in these pages over the last decade or two, is a car nut of some renown. From the first moment someone put a set of keys in our hand, we have always been in love with driving — earlier, really, sitting up in the yards-wide naugahyde back seat of our mother’s ivy green Pontiac Bonneville, windows down, wind in our hair.

America, for better or for worse, isn’t really purple mountains’ majesties and fruited plains. Those are the things you see from the window of the car, truck, bus or train. America is the highway. It’s seeing the USA in your Chevrolet. It’s the Joads in their rickety truck on The Mother Road. It’s platinum-blonde Suzanne Somers in her ’57 T-Bird in “American Graffiti,” a stoplight goddess, as elusive as a unicorn. It’s even Vin Diesel growling through lines thick as axle grease in “The Fast and the Furious” before putting the hammer down and turning liquified dinosaurs into tire smoke. Though we’d never want to be a trucker, a cabbie or even Richard Petty — we love driving too much to ever spoil it by making it a job — long hours of motorvatin’ with Baby beside me at the wheel and no particular place to go (RIP Chuck Berry) has always been The Observer’s happy place and refuge.

Given that, we’ve worn the tires off the family automobiles over the last four years of Trump and Trumpism, the ideology where the cruelty toward people of empathy and compassion like The Observer, Junior and Spouse is absolutely the point. We’ve driven all over this state and all over our region, ranging as far as Mena, El Dorado, Eureka Springs and Memphis on aimless backroad day jaunts, putting sometimes as much as 20,000 miles a year on The Mobile Observatory. That’s a crazy amount of miles, given that both Spouse and Yours Truly have a commute of less than 15 minutes from The Observatory to downtown. But that’s what it took some of those years, trying to clear our head with asphalt therapy on days when the blue fog of disappointment over the cruelty, stupidity and arrogance of this administration left us completely worn out, the days when the helplessness of the moment had left Yours Truly feeling wrung out as an old shop towel, dried stiff on a hook.

You see, like Spouse and Junior, The Observer is one of those poor bastards cursed to care about politics and what politicians are doing to screw us all over and drive us all apart. We despise no one but the mean, the egotistical, the power-hungry and those who’d rather die than admit fault or failure, which describes our thankfully-soon-to-be-former president to a T. Given that, we feel right now as if we spent the last 48 months on a careening minecart straight outta “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” the cart we’re in not only brakeless but also on fire and filled with rats. Metaphors are never as close to a feeling as you think they’re gonna be, but here’s another one: We told someone on Saturday that it is as if, on Election Night 2016, someone tied an engine block to The Observer’s ankle and dumped us overboard. On Saturday morning, when the race was called, the tether snapped. We were not prepared for how good that felt. A top three happiest moment of our life for sure, made happier by the fact that Junior and Spouse were feeling the same.

We motored west to Ferndale on Saturday, out near the crossroads there and the Presbyterian camp at Ferncliff, where the faithful convene to seek enlightenment in nature. The roads are beautiful out that way: winding, tunnelling at times through trees that crowd the shoulders of the highway as if they’re determined to take it back the minute we’re not using it any more. Which, of course, they are. After three days stuck in the house, including a day or two of near total dread, we found that fall color now covered the hills like frozen puffs of orange, red and yellow powder, the road disappearing around bends and swooping through low places and over hills. The fall, that time of ghosts and shutting down, when the trees put on one final gala before going to sleep until another spring, has always been The Observer’s favorite time of the year.

We slowed down to keep the moment there, savored. Junior had plugged his phone into the futuristic Entertainment Hub of the Mobile Observatory by then, and as we drove, he pushed a virtual button and out of the speakers came the perfect song for one of the most perfect moments of The Observer’s life: Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall,” the tune that goes “Oh where have you been, my blue-eyed son?/ Oh where have you been, my darling young one?”

It was, his Old Man reminded Junior past a lump in our throat, a song we used to sing for him as a sleeping babe in his father’s nervous arms. Now it’s a song that will now be associated forever with that one pristine moment there winding through the hills, when Yours Truly, Spouse and Junior were as happy as our little three-ring family unit has ever been collectively and simultaneously. The Observer would have said that moment was second in collective family happiness to the moment Junior was born, but he generally seemed pretty pissed about that at the time, pushed from his warm, snug apartment into this cold old world with only two young fools and a bunch of old folks to care for him.

Dylan sang. The road rolled on. We took a hand off the wheel — always 10 and 2, because driving, as Milner says in “American Graffiti,” is serious business — and covered Spouse’s hand with our own. Then we rounded the curve, heading toward whatever comes next, the graying old Driver thinking of all the things our blue-eyed son has seen and will see, as he stumbles on the side of 12 misty mountains, as he walks and he crawls on six crooked highways.