Mandy Keener

For our November magazine cover story, we asked various experts to gaze into the crystal ball and predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will look like in 2050. Stay tuned for that. In the meantime, here’s something to play with.

Advertisement

Cut out and fold up this fortune teller, make your picks and see your future. If you’ve forgotten how to fold these cootie catchers, here’s a helpful instructional video. Of course, if you’re that far removed from your elementary school days, you’ll probably be dead by 2050, anyway.