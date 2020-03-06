The getting-out-of-the-house weather is here. Follow those urges and bring yourself to the Museum of Discovery from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, for Pulaski Heights Elementary’s Picassos. The every-other-year event is the primary fundraiser for PHE (where my kids go and I’m on the PTA board, full disclosure). It’s a massive art auction featuring artists Times readers know and love, including Baxter Knowlton, Emily Wood, Kat Wilson, Matt White, Jenn Perren, John Kushmaul and Milkdadd. Fellowship Hall Sound is auctioning off recording time. Upstart Rosebud Furniture is auctioning some killer mid-century modern caneback chairs. The money goes toward weekly garden instruction, which newly includes Cooking Matters instruction; arts education; field trips; (fun) books for every child and more. The $25 ticket includes food and drink. Get ’em here.