Tammy Harrington's "Undulation" at the Historic Arkansas Museum.

The after-hours art event 2nd Friday Art Night has been canceled out of fears of COVID-19 transmission, which means you won’t get to nosh and slosh while seeing “Language and Pattern,” the new exhibition at the Historic Arkansas Museum, tomorrow night. The museum is not closed, however, or not yet anyway, so you can head over during regular hours to see the show, which features work by Arkansas printmakers Tammy Harrington and Melissa Gill. The show runs through June 7; let’s hope future 2nd Fridays will not be squelched by coronavirus.

Ditto for the 50th annual “Mid-Southern Watercolorists Juried Exhibition”: Not Friday night, but during the day you can see the 39 paintings that won entry to the show. Awards were to be announced, but the group will surely find another way to make them known.