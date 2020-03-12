'ARKANSAS': Directed by and starring Clark Duke (left) and Liam Hemsworth.

Here’s the trailer for Clark Duke’s directorial debut “Arkansas,” based on the John Brandon novel of the same name. Duke, a native of Glenwood, shot part of the film in Arkansas and co-stars. You’ll recognize the Arlington and a Pine Bluff sign in the trailer. The film follows low-level drug couriers Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Duke) as things go sideways between them and the Arkansas drug kingpin (Vince Vaughn) they work for but have never met. John Malkovich, Vivica A. Fox and Eden Brolin (Josh Brolin’s daughter) also star.

Trailer looks fairly promising, I think.

The movie is out May 1 in select theaters and on-demand platforms. It was supposed to debut at SXSW before the festival was canceled.