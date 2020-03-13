Ante Yana Brian Chilson

Out of an abundance of caution for our musicians, local music fans and the Little Rock community, we are postponing the finals for the 2020 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase, originally scheduled to take place Saturday, March 14, at the Rev Room.

So, cheer on your local music community, buy their stuff, stream their albums and mark your calendars for the finals on Saturday, April 18, at the Rev Room!

***

The Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase was inaugurated in 1993 by the now-defunct Spectrum Weekly and handed over to the Arkansas Times in 1997. This Saturday, we ring in its 28th anniversary with a big celebration and competition.

From all of our showcase entries, we chose 16 bands. They competed in semifinal rounds at Stickyz in January and February. Our judges included Diana Long, director of River Market Operations for the LR Convention & Visitors Bureau; EC Haynes, rock and roller, hardcore haircare guru, lead singer of Four on the Floor; Buckley O’Mell, vice president of advocacy at the Little Rock Regional Chamber and the founder of Create Little Rock; Cliff and Susan Erwin Prowse, the musicians behind the Pink Piano Show and founders of Yadaloo Music Festival; Sonny Kay, executive director of Low Key Arts; and poet, playwright and organizer Chris James.

They’ve narrowed the contenders down to six bands: Tiny Towns, Won Run, Ante Yana, Hemmed In Hollow and The Trashcan Bandits. Shepherded by emcee Chris James, those five bands will battle it out at the finals starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Rev Room. The winner’s prizes include: