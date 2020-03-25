Every year, the 48 Hour Film Project holds a moviemaking competition, in which teams of filmmakers/actors/screenwriters write, shoot and edit a short movie in less than 48 hours. This year, they’re launching a “Stuck at Home” filmmaking series, letting folks go at it from the safety of their home quarantines.

The challenges take place across three weekends: March 27-29; April 3-5; and April 17-19. To make sure nobody’s cooking up films ahead of time, the project’s coordinators provide a series of incredibly specific prompts, cues or props that must be used in each film in order to qualify, and which remain secret until each challenge launches.

Register here if you and your quarantine fam are up for it. It’s free, and a great way to prime your kids for participating in other filmmaking projects later on — Arkansas Cinema Society’s 2020 Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls, or Low Key Arts’ Inception to Projection.