If you’ve spent any kind of quality time with Netflix’s “Ozark,” chances are you know the show has a rich soundtrack.

And, in the new season, which dropped on the streaming platform March 27, you can hear a song called “New King of the Mountain,” from The Romany Rye, an early aughts band that featured the musicianship of Arkansas musicians Jesse Bates, Ryan Hitt, Judson Spillyards and Joshua Spillyards, most of whom perform these days with Amasa Hines and Funkanites.

