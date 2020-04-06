Arkansas Times entertainment editor Stephanie Smittle

If there was a point in Arkansas when conversations (and sewing rooms) shifted focus toward face masks, it was probably this weekend, when Arkansas Department of Health Director Nate Smith donned one his wife made for him at the state’s coronavirus briefing Saturday.

Messaging about wearing masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 has been varied over the last several weeks, but it’s important to note that masks, while they can be limited in their protection to the wearer, do help in reducing the spread of respiratory droplets that may transmit the virus, especially since people carrying COVID-19 may be carrying the virus without experiencing its typical symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control now “recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

We want to see your homemade masks. Send a photo to calendar@arktimes.com, and please include your name, the city you live in and a brief explanation of how you made or obtained your mask. Need a pattern? Try the CDC’s fabric pattern or one of its two no-sew options.