WE WILL MARCH AGAIN! The people of Hot Springs deserve a parade, so mark your calendars on October 17th for the First-Ever 2nd 17th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade! That’s exactly six months away from today. Celebrity guest appearances and musical performances will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

As ridiculously fun as having St Paddy’s in October is, there is a serious side to planning a parade in these strange times. We will continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC and the Arkansas Health Department, so everyone stays on your toes for updates. Flatten the curve now and we will parade later! #shamrocktober #shorteststpats