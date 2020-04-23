Delta Exhibition 1 of 6

Its new facility is under construction, but the Arkansas Arts Center wasn’t going to let the annual “Delta Exhibition” go by the wayside. It planned to hang the show in downtown venues on both sides of the Arkansas River, including the Historic Arkansas Museum on the south and the Thea Foundation, ACANSA Gallery and the Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Library.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But did the Arts Center throw in the towel? It did not. Now the 62nd annual exhibition of contemporary work by artists in Arkansas and contiguous states will be in one place: On your computer (or iPad or smartphone). The digital exhibition opens June 19; a link to the show will be announced, but find a preview of some of the 63 works by 63 artists chosen for the show above.

The “Delta Exhibition” features new work by artists from Arkansas (including former residents) and contiguous states. Juror was Stefanie Fedor, executive director of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond in Richmond, Va. Fedor chose the works in the show from 772 entries representing the entries of 348 artists. She’ll also select the Grand Award winner and two Delta Award winners, and the Contemporaries group will name the Contemporaries Award winner. Winners will be announced June 18.

Here’s the list of “Delta Exhibition” artists from Arkansas:

Oluwatobi Adewumi, McNeil; John Allison, Joe Barnett, Deitra Blackwell, Joel Boyd, Anais Dasse, Margo Duvall, Reece Henderson, Jeanie Hursley, Tim Hursley, Chris Hynes, Derek Slagel, Steve Spencer and Elizabeth Weber, Little Rock; James P. Bell, Aaron Bleidt, Leah Grant and Ray Allen Parker, Fayetteville; Robbie Brindley and David Rose, Hot Springs; Aaron Calvert and David Mudrinich, Russellville; Tessa Davidson and Anna Wagner, Cabot; Britynn Davis, Roland; Johnny Ferrell, Benton; David Foss, Bella Vista; Dawn Holder, Clarksville; Cynthia Kresse, Eureka Springs; John Lasater, Siloam Springs; Greely Myatt, West Memphis; Ed Pennebaker, Clinton; Lee Robertson, Batesville; Barbara Satterfield, Conway; Chassidy Siratt, Donaldson; Stephanie Williams, North Little Rock; Steven Wise, Rogers; and Anna Zusman, Magnolia.

This year’s Delta has a healthy number of out-of-state artists:

Scott Blair, Kansas City, Mo.; Brian Bundren, Henderson, Tenn.; Cynthia Buob, Columbus, Miss.; Dean Dablow and Thomas Faulkner, Ruston, La.; Don Dumont, Robert Fairchild, Sharon Havelka and Jed Jackson, Memphis, Tenn.; William Goodman, Jackson, Miss.; Wade Hampton, Las Vegas, Nev.; Robin Hazard, Rockport, Texas; Anton Hoeger, Canton, Texas; Ajamu Kojo, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Deborah Lillie, Thibodaux, La.; Jeff Mickey, Hammond, La.; Joe Morzuch, Starkville, Miss.; Dale Newkirk, Convington, La.; Liz Noble, Columbus, Ohio; Kayla O’Neal, Shongaloo, La.; Euphus Ruth, Greenville, Miss.; Justin Shaw, Warrensburg, Mo.; Marilyn Avery Turner, Knoxville, Tenn.; Louis Watts, Burlington, N.C.; and Mildred West, Oxford, Miss.

The galleries that were to show the “Delta” are collaborating with the Arts Center to promote the show.